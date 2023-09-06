

Two die from electrocution in Dhamrai





Dhamrai police station sub-inspector Rabiul Islam said the two bodies have been recovered. Two construction workers died and two others injured from electrocution at ACME Laboratories factory in Dhaka's Dhamrai area on Tuesday night.The deceased were Salam, 42, and Momin, 30, hailed from Rivaidpur area in Gaibandha district. The injured were Shariful, 28, and Mustafa, 30, of the same area.According to police, the four workers came in contact with a live electric wire while they were working in an under-construction building inside a factory of ACME Laboratories, leaving them injured.They were rescued but the two died on the way to Savar Gonoshasthaya Kendra Hospital. The other two returned with first aid.Dhamrai police station sub-inspector Rabiul Islam said the two bodies have been recovered.

