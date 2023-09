Disabled woman crushed under train in Faridpur





A disabled woman was crushed under the wheels of a train at Nagarkanda upazila in Faridpur district on Wednesday morning.The dead was Rahima Begum, 38, a resident of Banshagari village under Dangi union of the upazila.It was known that the woman was run over by a Bhanga-bound train from Faridpur while she was walking along the rail line at around 10 am. She died on the spot.Later, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot.Nagarkanda Police officer-in-charge Miraj Hossain confirmed it. MB/SR