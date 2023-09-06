Bus hits stationary truck on expressway, 3 killed







Three people were killed and at least 12 injured after a running bus hit a stationary truck on the Dhaka-Mawa expressway in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan upazila early Wednesday.





The accident happened at about 4am at Ramer Khola area of the expressway, said Hasara Highway Police Station OC Kanchan Kumar Sing.





All deceased were the bus passengers. One of them was identified as Hasina Begum, 42.

According to Hasara highway and Sirajdikhan police, a bus belonging to 'Labiba Paribahan' was heading towards Dhaka from Kuakata. It suddenly hit a truck, which was out of service, on the expressway. The bus, later, turned turtle after being hit by the expressway railing.





The injured were sent to different hospitals in Sirajdikhan and Dhaka.





Three bodies were recovered from the spot, the highway police personnel said.





TF

