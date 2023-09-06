Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 2:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia include injured quartet in ODI World Cup squad

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 9:44 AM  Count : 195
Observer Online Desk

Australia include injured quartet in ODI World Cup squad

Australia include injured quartet in ODI World Cup squad


Australia on Wednesday named the injured quartet of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc in a provisional 15-man squad for next month's 50-over cricket World Cup in India.

They face a race to be fit with Australia playing their opening game against the hosts in Chennai on October 8.
Australia's final 15-player squad is due to be confirmed to the ICC by September 28.

Australia's chief selector George Bailey said the quartet were recovering well and could take part three ODI warm-up matches later this month against India.

"All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India," Bailey added.

Cummins is recovering from a fractured hand while Smith (wrist injury), Maxwell (ankle) and Starc (groin) are also sidelined for the current ODI series in South Africa.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

SR



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pakistan, Bangladesh eye winning start to Super Four
Australia include injured quartet in ODI World Cup squad
Messi back as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off
Afghanistan knocked out after tough fight against Sri Lanka
Khaled Mahmud appointed team director for World Cup
Mendis's fifty helps Sri Lanka set 292-run target before Afghanistan
Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Afghanistan
Bangladesh suffer big blow as Shanto ruled out of Asia Cup


Latest News
Dhaka-Bhanga route train to run on trial on Thursday
ASI sued for ‘raping’ woman in Jhalakathi
Gold stolen case transferred to DB, Customs officials being quizzed
UNO office assistant dies from snake bite
BNP to hold mass procession in capital on Sept 9
Hili land port shut for Janmashtami
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Dhaka on Thursday
Two die from electrocution in Dhamrai
Yunus's lawyer alleges tampered evidence, demands plaintiff’s arrest in testimony
Disabled woman crushed under train in Faridpur
Most Read News
Co-operatives’ role in marketing agricultural products
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Dr Yunus: A mischievous personality in Bangladeshi politics
Deputy Attorney General Imran breached discipline: Anisul Huq
Next year's SSC in Feb with full syllabus, HSC in June
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
India go into Super Four smashing Nepal by 10 wickets
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Horrific overcrowding in prisons
Motorcylist killed being crushed under truck in Dinajpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft