Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

What happened suddenly that India has to only be called Bharat: Mamata

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

KOLKATA, Sept 5: Asserting that it's well known that India is Bharat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today questioned the need to "suddenly use only Bharat" while referring to India in official communique.

Alluding to the controversy over a G20 dinner invite in the name of 'President of Bharat', she said the world knows the country as India.

"I heard that India's name is being changed. The G20 invite that went out in the name of the honourable president has Bharat written on it. In English, we say India and the 'Indian Constitution; in Hindi, we say 'Bharat ka Samvidhan'. We all say 'Bharat', what is new in this?"

"There's nothing new to be done. The world knows us as India. What happened suddenly that the name of the country needs to be changed?" she asked, addressing a function on Teacher's day.

"History is being rewritten in the country," she alleged.

The G20 Summit is being held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X a G20 dinner invitation from President Murmu which described her position as "President of Bharat".

TMC's ally, the Congress party on Tuesday too attacked the government over the G20 dinner invite referring to President Droupadi Murmu as "President of Bharat", accusing the government of being "scared" of the INDIA bloc and indulging in distraction from issues such as price rise and "rising joblessness".

Mamata Banerjee also attacked Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging that he was holding back bills passed by the state assembly.

"The Governor's actions are an attempt to paralyse state administration. He cannot hold back finance bills," she said.

"If need be, I will sit on dharna outside the Raj Bhavan," she said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the governor was interfering in the functioning of schools, colleges and universities in the state.

"If the governor continues to interfere in the functioning of universities, we will block the funds," she said.

The governor, in his capacity as the chancellor of state-run universities, had on Sunday night appointed interim vice-chancellors for seven varsities, including the prestigious Presidency University, MAKAUT and the University of Burdwan.

Sources told Press Trust of India that the interim vice-chancellors of nine other universities have also been finalised and appointment letters "will be issued soon".    �PTI




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


What happened suddenly that India has to only be called Bharat: Mamata
Xi's G20 no-show hints at China's shifting diplomatic priorities
India's government replaces 'India' with ancient name 'Bharat' in dinner invitation to G20 guests
Dengue death toll rises to 657
Janmashtami today
Law Minister, Attorney  General blast DAG Imran for comments backing Dr Yunus
UN rights body studying text closely
Money laundering control could prevent IMF loan: TIB


Latest News
Motorcylist killed being crushed under truck in Dinajpur
Afghanistan knocked out after tough fight against Sri Lanka
PM for averting excessive compensation claims in land acquisition
Cylinder blast in fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar: Death toll rises to 5
Govt Primary School Teacher Welfare Trust Bill passed in JS
Govt to set up 2800 MT capacity urea fertilizer factory
Missing elderly man found dead in Chandpur
Fakhrul urges oppositrion parties to take to the street
151 Bangladeshis return home from Libya
Khaled Mahmud appointed team director for World Cup
Most Read News
Co-operatives’ role in marketing agricultural products
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Deputy Attorney General Imran violated discipline: Anisul Huq
Dr Yunus: A mischievous personality in Bangladeshi politics
India go into Super Four smashing Nepal by 10 wickets
Next year's SSC in Feb with full syllabus, HSC in June
Horrific overcrowding in prisons
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Russia won’t renew grain deal until demands met, Putin tells Erdogan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft