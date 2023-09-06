

Dengue death toll rises to 657



During the period, 2,782 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, DGHS said.



Of the new patients, 951 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,132 dengue patients, including, 4,049 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 135,916 dengue cases and 126,127 recoveries this year.



The month of August has been the deadliest month of the outbreak this year with 71,976 cases and 342 fatalities.



As of September 5, the country has seen 64 fatalities with 12,108 dengue across the country. �UNB



