Dengue death toll rises to 657

Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:35 AM
11 dead, 2,782 hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Eleven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 657 this year.

During the period, 2,782 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, DGHS said.

Of the new patients, 951 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,132 dengue patients, including, 4,049  in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 135,916 dengue cases and 126,127 recoveries this year.

The month of August has been the deadliest month of the outbreak this year with 71,976 cases and 342 fatalities.

As of September 5, the country has seen 64 fatalities with 12,108 dengue across the country.    �UNB



