

Janmashtami today



According to Hindu mythology, Sri Krishna was born on the eighth day of dark fortnight in the Bangla month of Bhadra and he takes birth in ages in the world to safeguard the good and pious people from the hands of malevolent people by establishing truth, justice and beauty in the society.



It is usually observed on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraban or Bhadra.

The day of Janmashtami is a public holiday in Bangladesh.



On the eve of the festival, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages extended greetings and felicitations to Hindu community members and wished success of all programmes.



Temples and religious organisations and institutions have also chalked out programmes to celebrate Janmashtami festival.



National dailies will publish special articles while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, other private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting various aspects of life and philosophy of Lord Sri Krishna.



Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee have taken up a two-day programme centrally at Dhakeshwari National Temple here.



Manindra Kumar Nath, president of Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee said the festival will begin with Geeta Joggo at 8am at Dhakeshwari National Temple to seek blessing for the country and the nation.



A historic Janmashtami procession will be brought out from Palashi intersection in the afternoon.



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will join it as the chief guest while Dhaka city south Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh will inaugurate it.



Wearing colourful dresses, thousands of devotees will join the procession. Children will be dressed up as Lord Krishna to join the event. The procession will end at Victoria Park in the old part of the city after marching different city streets.

Krishna Puja will be offered at 8pm at the temple.



On September 7, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with Hindu community members on the occasion of Janmashtami, said Manindra Kumar Nath.



A discussion will be held at the Dhakeshwari National Temple on September 8.



State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma and AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua will join it.



International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) has also taken programmes at Swamibagh Asram in the capital to mark the festival.



Besides, Swami Bholanandagiri Asram, Prabhu Jagadbandhu Mahaprakash Math, Radhamadhab Jio Deb Bigraha Temple, Baradeshwari Kalimata Temple and Crematorium, Radha Gobinda Jio Temple, Shib Temple, Ramseeta Temple and Madhab Gourio Math and different other temples and religious organizations will arrange different programmes in the capital marking the festival.

The festival will also be celebrated in temples across the country with different programmes. �BSS



