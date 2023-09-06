Law Minister, Attorney  General blast DAG Imran for comments backing Dr Yunus







Law Minister Anisul Huq and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin on Tuesday criticised Deputy Attorney General Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan for his comments to the media about not signing a statement against global supporters of Dr Muhammad Yunus.



Law Minister Anisul Huq said that Imran breached discipline by making statement without taking permission from authorities.



The Law Minister came up with the comment while talking to reporters after coming out from a discussion hosted by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) at National Press Club on proposed Cyber Security Law.



The Law Minister said that Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan is a Deputy Attorney General, working under the supervision of the Attorney General.



"If he speaks to the press, he should either resign, or speak with the permission from the Attorney General. He didn't do that. He broke discipline. Action will be taken against him for breaching the discipline as per the rules," said Anis.



Speaking to reporters at his office in the Supreme Court premises Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said that Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan's intention behind telling media about not signing an alleged statement on Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus was to make "somebody happy".



The Attorney General denied that his office was preparing any statement to protest a recent letter in favour of Prof Yunus sent by global leaders and Nobel Laureates to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



"He [Imran] did not talk to me before briefing newsmen at a place where regular briefings take place. You, reporters, inquire into the matter. Certainly, he has done it in order to make somebody happy," the Attorney General said.



Replying to a query, he said he would not take any step against DAG Imran as he was not the appointing authority.



The Attorney General said that he had earlier briefed the media about the global leaders' letter to the Prime Minister over the trial proceedings against Prof Yunus. Therefore, no other law officer under the Attorney General's office was required to brief the media on this issue, he added.



The Attorney General said his office has not prepared any statement.



DAG Imran on Monday said he refrained from signing a statement, which he said was prepared by the Attorney General's office, to protest against the global leaders' letter.



"I support the statement issued by the Nobel Laureates and world leaders to stop the trial proceedings against Muhammad Yunus as I think that he is being harassed," the Deputy Attorney General said.



The Attorney General's office is collecting signatures from Additional Attorneys General, Deputy Attorneys General and Assistant Attorneys General on the statement to protest against the statement of Nobel Laureates and world leaders, the DAG had said.



A total of 104 Nobel Laureates and 79 global leaders in an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 28 expressed concern about safety and freedom of Prof Yunus.



In the letter, they "respectfully asked" the PM to "immediately suspend the judicial proceedings against Prof Yunus".

