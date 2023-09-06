Money laundering control could prevent IMF loan: TIB







TIB said in a press release, that the government had to borrow $4.7 billion from the IMF over a period of three and a half years to tackle the foreign exchange crisis, with interest accruing equal to the borrowed amount.



TIB said that if money laundering was effectively curtailed, there would be no foreign exchange reserve crisis and no need for IMF credit.

In response to recent developments, Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of TIB congratulated Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) for exposing the involvement of 33 garment factories and buying houses in siphoning at least Tk8.21 billion under the cover of export-import trade.



Commending the CIID's efforts, Iftekharuzzaman emphasised that this case represents just the tip of the iceberg, citing data from Global Financial Integrity (GFI) in 2018, which estimated that an average of $7.53 billion is siphoned out of Bangladesh annually through international trade, equivalent to approximately Tk800 billion. If updated, this figure would imply money laundering at least $one trillion per year through misinvoicing in international trade alone.



He called upon the authorities to prevent money laundering to proactive measures in public interest. He also stressed the need to take for exemplary action against those involved in trade-based money laundering, regardless of their status or influence.



Iftekharuzzaman underlined the importance of law enforcement and institutions acting without bias, ensuring that those accused of money laundering, particularly in the Tk8.21 billion smuggling case, face legal consequences. He asserted that such crimes would proliferate if there were continued failures in law enforcement and institutional functions.



He criticised undermining the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), in the fight against money laundering.



He pointed out that many investigations related to money laundering have been removed from the ACC's jurisdiction, hindering its expected role in combating money laundering effectively.



