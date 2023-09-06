Video
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:34 AM
BD, US agree to boost civil, military ties

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh and the USA in the 9th Security Dialogue on Tuesday agreed to strengthen cooperation in both civil and military security domains.

The dialogue covered various traditional and non-tradition security issues of mutual interests, including Indo-Pacific outlook of Bangladesh and the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the USA, said a release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).  

The discussed issues included- upcoming national elections, security assistance, defense trade and cooperation, checking terrorism and violent extremism and transnational crimes and fostering broader and regional security, the release said.
 
Director General of North America Wing of the MoFA Khandker Masudul Alam and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs of the US State Department Mira Resnick led their respective delegation in the dialogue.

Non-traditional security issues discussed in the meeting included climate change and energy security.

In the dialogue, Bangladesh reiterated its stated position of 'zero-tolerance' against any form of terrorism, and emphasized on continued cooperation to combat terrorism and violent extremism while the meeting noted security cooperation as a key component in bilateral relations.

The US side reiterated its support to the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh in enhancing their capacity through various forms of trainings, sharing of information and joint exercises.

The US side responded affirmatively to Bangladesh's call for working together in the maritime security.

Bangladesh reiterated that repatriation of Rohingyas is the ultimate solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis and sought greater international support to resolve the problem.

The US side lauded Bangladesh for hosting more than one million Rohingyas and assured to remain beside Bangladesh in extending humanitarian assistance the displaced people of Myanmar.

Representatives of key ministries and agencies of Bangladesh as well as the US government and the US embassy in Dhaka participated in the dialogue.

Later, Resnic paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen.



