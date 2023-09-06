Cyber Security Bill placed in JS







State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak placed the bill in the House seeking its approval.



Later, the draft bill was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Post Telecommunication and ICT Ministry for scrutiny.

The parliamentary watchdog was asked to submit its report in the House within five working days.



According to the draft law, the offences are related to intrusion into key information infrastructures, damaging computers and computer systems, cyber-terrorist activities, and hacking-related crimes with non-bailable offences under its four sections.



The Cyber Security Bill was prepared to replace the existing 'Digital Security Act (DSA), 2018, which drew criticism at home and abroad.



According to the provisions of the proposed law, the offences under its four sections are non-bailable while those under the remaining sections are bailable.



The intrusion into important information infrastructures and others has been covered in section-17, damaging computers and computer systems in section-19, cyber-terrorist acts and committing such crimes in section-27, and hacking-related crimes in Section-33.



The trial of the cases that have been filed already will continue under the Digital Security Act as per a provision in the proposed law.



Sections 17 to 33 of the Cyber Security Bill deal with the offences and punishment provisions.



