Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:34 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Teesta water sharing not on agenda, PM will raise it: FS

Hasina Modi meet on Sept 8

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Shahnaj Begum

Connectivity, regional stability, climate, global financial and political issues will dominate the much-awaited talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi schedule to be held in New Delhi on September 8.

Teesta water issue is not on the agenda of the dialogue. However Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will raise the issue in her discussion with her Indian counterpart, it was learnt.

"Several connectivity projects on river, road and establishing corridor, to connect Bangladesh and India with the south-eastern states of India and South Asian countries including Nepal and Bhutan, Rohingya issues, Indo Pacific Strategy, regional stability, geo-politics are the top priority issues of the discussion between the two leaders," a senior official of the Foreign Minister told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

According to the official several projects related to power and energy cooperation between Bangladesh and India will be inaugurated during the visit.

"G20 summit will be held from September 9 to 10.

Prime Minister will leave Dhaka for New Delhi on September 8 and both India and Bangladesh could set a time on September 8 afternoon for the meeting," he added.

Sheikh Hasina will attend the G20 Summit as a guest of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will leave Dhaka for New Delhi on September 8 after the meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

However, the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will be held on September 8, hours after the Prime Minister's arrival in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit as an invitee.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Sheikh Hasina will return home as soon as possible to welcome French President Emanuel Macron at the airport on September 10.

Sources at the Foreign Ministry told both India and Bangladesh could set a time on September 8 afternoon for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will raise the Teesta water sharing issue during the meeting in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said.

"Bangladesh's connectivity initiatives along the other sides of its borders with India are also witnessing diverse forms of investment, including the inauguration of a diesel pipeline across the northern part this year," he had said while speaking at a seminar on Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific outlook (IPO).

Bangladesh will continue 'to attach priority to regional connectivity in pursuance of our political leadership's vision to position our territory as a connectivity hub in the Indo-Pacific context," the Foreign Secretary earlier said.




