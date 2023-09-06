UNGA to meet for 78th time in New York

Video
Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 5: The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will open in New York on Tuesday (September 5).

The agenda of yet another session that traditionally lasts a year includes major international issues and conflicts, climate change and sustainable development issues as well as efforts to address the indebtedness of developing economies.

The central event, the General Assembly High-level Week 2023 to take place on September 19-25, will gather global leaders

and foreign ministers who will present their vision of the international situation and outline directions for the fight against global challenges.

 The Russian delegation at the event will be led by the country's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

As UNGA 77 closes at 10 a.m. local time (5:00 p.m. Moscow time) on Tuesday, Hungary's Korosi Csaba, the outgoing UNGA President, will sum up his year-long work and Dennis Francis, a diplomat from Trinidad and Tobago, will take over the presidency.    �TASS

And at 3:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. Moscow time) the first meeting of the 78th session of the General Assembly, a technical event, will be held.
-- TASS



