Speakers urge world leading banks not to invest in climate changing projects





Speakers at a discussion meeting on Tuesday urged the world's leading banks to stop investment in all new deforestation, coal and fossil fuel expansion activities to prevent climate change.



It was urged at the discussion meeting organized by Action Aid Bangladesh to reveal its study titled 'Fund Our Future' at a convention centre in Dhaka.





They urge to scale up support in renewable energy and agro ecology sectors.



The report found by analyzing data of the top banks from Global South and European countries. The banks are HSBC, BNP Paribas, SocieteGenerale, Barclays, from America-- Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, from Asia-- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China CITIC Bank, Bank of China and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial.



Chief Guest of the report launching programme Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change said, "The biggest challenge of climate crisis is that, we are creating more problems than the solutions."



He said, "We need to find an overall framework to address the problems and ensure effective regulation of the environment policies. Bangladesh has targeted to achieve zero greenhouse gas emission targets. We are working the goal as soon as possible to build a smart Bangladesh."



Dr Saleemul Huq, Director of ICCCAD said, "We have to persuade our government to put pressure on the companies that pollute the environment. But it is very unfortunate that, some countries' governments speak out in favor of these environmental polluters."



"Most of the rich countries are responsible for environment pollution, but poor countries are suffering for it," he added.



Farah Kabir, Country Director of Action Aid Bangladesh said. "This report exposes how banks and financial institutions are the key drivers behind our climate crisis. We need to set targets, accountability, and monitoring.



"We ask the decision makers to fund our future responsibly to heal the world. We must ask for justice and continue our fight with collective efforts," she said.



Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director, CPD in his speech said, "It is good that government is setting targets for renewable energy, but if our ultimate target is fossil fuel reduction."



Anwar Farooq, Former secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Government of Bangladesh, Shubasish Barua, Head of Impact Business Green Delta Insurance Company Limited (GDIC), Abul Kalam Azad, former Principal Secretary at Prime Minister's Office, Dr Atik Rahman, Executive Director of Bangladesh Centre of Advanced Studies, Samia Chowdhury, CEO, MTB Foundation also spoke in the panel discussion among other distinguished panelists.



