Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Speakers urge world leading banks not to invest in climate changing projects

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Staff Correspondent


Speakers at a discussion meeting on Tuesday urged the world's leading banks to stop investment in all new deforestation, coal and fossil fuel expansion activities to prevent climate change.

It was urged at the discussion meeting organized by Action Aid Bangladesh to reveal its study titled 'Fund Our Future' at a convention centre in Dhaka.   
The study report said national and regional governments must regulate the banking and finance sectors to stop financing in all fossil fuel and harmful industrial agriculture activities.

They urge to scale up support in renewable energy and agro ecology sectors.

The report found by analyzing data of the top banks from Global South and European countries. The banks are HSBC, BNP Paribas, SocieteGenerale, Barclays, from America-- Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, from Asia-- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China CITIC Bank, Bank of China and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial.

Chief Guest of the report launching programme Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change said, "The biggest challenge of climate crisis is that, we are creating more problems than the solutions."

He said, "We need to find an overall framework to address the problems and ensure effective regulation of the environment policies. Bangladesh has targeted to achieve zero greenhouse gas emission targets. We are working the goal as soon as possible to build a smart Bangladesh."  

Dr Saleemul Huq, Director of ICCCAD said, "We have to persuade our government to put pressure on the companies that pollute the environment. But it is very unfortunate that, some countries' governments speak out in favor of these environmental polluters."

"Most of the rich countries are responsible for environment pollution, but poor countries are suffering for it," he added.

Farah Kabir, Country Director of Action Aid Bangladesh said. "This report exposes how banks and financial institutions are the key drivers behind our climate crisis. We need to set targets, accountability, and monitoring.

"We ask the decision makers to fund our future responsibly to heal the world. We must ask for justice and continue our fight with collective efforts," she said.  

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director, CPD in his speech said, "It is good that government is setting targets for renewable energy, but if our ultimate target is fossil fuel reduction."  

Anwar Farooq, Former secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Government of Bangladesh, Shubasish Barua, Head of Impact Business Green Delta Insurance Company Limited (GDIC), Abul Kalam Azad, former Principal Secretary at Prime Minister's Office, Dr Atik Rahman, Executive Director of Bangladesh Centre of Advanced Studies, Samia Chowdhury, CEO, MTB Foundation also spoke in the panel discussion among other distinguished panelists.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Speakers urge world leading banks not to invest in climate changing projects
IO's statement recorded
Manipal Hospitals launches edu prog for BD doctors, health workers
Bangladeshi man shot dead by BSF
Help the flood-hit in northern region, Raushan urges govt
Injured JU female student dies in hospital
Govt will meet with JICA on funding Ctg-C'Bazar 4-lane Highway next week
Bahrain offers prisoners extra rights after mass hunger strike


Latest News
Motorcylist killed being crushed under truck in Dinajpur
Afghanistan knocked out after tough fight against Sri Lanka
PM for averting excessive compensation claims in land acquisition
Cylinder blast in fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar: Death toll rises to 5
Govt Primary School Teacher Welfare Trust Bill passed in JS
Govt to set up 2800 MT capacity urea fertilizer factory
Missing elderly man found dead in Chandpur
Fakhrul urges oppositrion parties to take to the street
151 Bangladeshis return home from Libya
Khaled Mahmud appointed team director for World Cup
Most Read News
Co-operatives’ role in marketing agricultural products
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Deputy Attorney General Imran violated discipline: Anisul Huq
Dr Yunus: A mischievous personality in Bangladeshi politics
India go into Super Four smashing Nepal by 10 wickets
Next year's SSC in Feb with full syllabus, HSC in June
Horrific overcrowding in prisons
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Russia won’t renew grain deal until demands met, Putin tells Erdogan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft