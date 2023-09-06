Video
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:34 AM
Home Back Page

Rohingya Repatriation To Myanmar

BD, SAsian, SEAsian envoys oversee post rehabilitation measures

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar Dr Md Monwar Hossain and diplomats from South Asia and South East Asia stationed in Myanmar visited the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Northern Rakhine State on Monday to oversee the post rehabilitation efforts and preparations for repatriation by the Myanmar government for the displaced Myanmar nationals temporarily sheltered in Cox's Bazar.

Bangladesh wants to begin repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar this year.  She has given a list of over 3,000 Rohingyas to Myanmar.  

"To see the situation on ground, Bangladesh's diplomat in Myanmar along with the diplomats of South and South East Asian countries visited  Taungpyoletwal Reception Centre, where, the repatriation facilities in Rakhine State's Maungdaw Township, South Kyeinchaung village, where the returnees will be resettled, to inspect the constructed homes and land plots," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry has said on Tuesday.

Union Minister Ko Ko Hlaing, who is also Vice-Chair 1 of the Rakhine State Stability, Peace and Development Work Coordination Committee, accompanied the diplomats team and apprised them (diplomats) about the returnees resettlement issues taken by the Myanmar government, he said.

They were briefed by Myanmar Union Minister on post rehabilitation efforts and preparations for repatriation of displaced Myanmar nationals temporarily sheltered in Cox's Bazar.

On arrival at the Hlaphoekhaung Transit Camp, they heard the report on preparations for the returnees regarding their temporary stay and humanitarian assistance.  

Last month, the Foreign Ministry has said that a delegation of 30 people, including Rohingyas from the refugee camps will visit Myanmar in September while an official team from Myanmar will also visit Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar to talk to Rohingya people as part of confidence building measure, prior to the planned move of about 1,000 refugee repatriation.

"The Bangladeshi delegation to visit Maungdaw in Myanmar's Rakhine State, to assess preparations for the repatriation process this is the part of confidence building measure among Rohingyas," official of the Foreign Ministry told the Daily Observer.

The Rohingya crisis has stepped into the seventh year without seeing any solution. Foreign Ministry official said they hand over a list of over 3,000 Rohingyas to the Myanmar authority, who are willing to repatriate as soon as possible.

"The humanitarian assistance for persecuted Rohingya population has been decreased. Bangladesh sought international community's support in this regard unfortunately it did not get proper responses although the number of Rohingya is growing with around 30,000 newborns every year inside the camps. But the humanitarian support to the Rohingyas has come down," Foreign Ministry said.

"Further delay to commence safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation and shortage of humanitarian support may put the entire region at risk," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said on Friday.

Earlier, the Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media that the government wants to begin repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin this year, initially with around 1,000 of the refugees. "We need to make sure that families are not separated."

"The socio-economic, demographic and environmental cost of sheltering more than 1.2 million Rohingyas for such a long time is pushing Bangladesh to the limit," the Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, In March, 2023, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Bangladesh to halt the repatriation plan. The prospect of durable returns has grown ever more distant since the February 2021 military coup in Myanmar, carried out by the same generals who orchestrated the 2017 mass atrocities, HRW said.

However, the some UN bodies are also opposes the idea saying that "Voluntary, safe, and dignified returns of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar are not possible while the military junta is carrying out massacres around the country and apartheid in Rakhine State," but they did not talk about the security and the humanitarian support issues to the Rohingyas.





