Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:34 AM
Actor Afzal hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Veteran actor and producer Afzal Hossain has been admitted to Square Hospital in Dhaka.

He was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia around Monday night, his close friend Masum Bashar told the media. Masum Bashar said the actor was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia but later suffered a heart attack. Later, the doctors shifted him to the CCU department of the hospital.

The Ekushey Padak-winning actor is now under observation in the critical care unit (CCU), he added.

Afzal Hossain was suffering from pneumonia for several days. But suddenly his health started to deteriorated on Monday night.    �UNB



