

BFUJ opposes passing of CSA sans modification



In a written statement, the BFUJ also placed some recommendations including the incorporation of a section so that action could be taken against the plaintiff in case of filing false cases only to harass journalists.



It also proposed to bring amendment into the section 42, which empowered the members of law enforcing agencies to arrest someone without arrest warrant, so that anyone could not be arrested without receiving arrest warrant from the court.

In its proposal, the BFUJ also proposed government to bring some changes into the some sections and clarification of ambiguity into the definitions of some sections so that journalists could not harass due to the misuse of the act.



BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad handed over a three-point proposal, including the amendment of 8 sections of the Cyber Security Act, to the law minister at a discussion meeting organised by BFUJ on Cyber Security Act at the National Press Club.



Former BFUJ President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul presented the three-point proposal and the law minister assured that he would speak in favor of several proposals of BFUJ.



With BFUJ President Omar Faruque in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by former Media and Information Affairs advisor to Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury, DUJ General Secretary Akhter Hossain, former BFUJ Secretary General Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan and senior journalist Quddus Afrad.

In his addressed, chief guest Law Minister Anisul Huq said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government always believes in the freedom of the press.



The government will not enact any law, which will take away the freedom of the press, he added.



He hoped that the issues the journalists were worried about in publishing news would be removed through the Cyber Security Act.



He also assured that he is thinking positively to the proposal made by the BFUJ regarding the Cyber Security Act.



Regarding the old cases filed under the Digital Security Act, the Law Minister said that the Cyber Security Act does not provide imprisonment for the offense of defamation and there is a provision to impose only a fine of Tk 25 lakh.



"We are working to incorporate a provision in the old cases of Digital Security Act so that there is no punishment and impose a fine not exceeding Tk five lakh," the Law Minister noted.



Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) on Tuesday urged the government not to pass the Cyber Security Act without modifying and incorporating some sections so that any journalists would not be harassed due to the misuse of the act.In a written statement, the BFUJ also placed some recommendations including the incorporation of a section so that action could be taken against the plaintiff in case of filing false cases only to harass journalists.It also proposed to bring amendment into the section 42, which empowered the members of law enforcing agencies to arrest someone without arrest warrant, so that anyone could not be arrested without receiving arrest warrant from the court.In its proposal, the BFUJ also proposed government to bring some changes into the some sections and clarification of ambiguity into the definitions of some sections so that journalists could not harass due to the misuse of the act.BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad handed over a three-point proposal, including the amendment of 8 sections of the Cyber Security Act, to the law minister at a discussion meeting organised by BFUJ on Cyber Security Act at the National Press Club.Former BFUJ President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul presented the three-point proposal and the law minister assured that he would speak in favor of several proposals of BFUJ.With BFUJ President Omar Faruque in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by former Media and Information Affairs advisor to Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury, DUJ General Secretary Akhter Hossain, former BFUJ Secretary General Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan and senior journalist Quddus Afrad.In his addressed, chief guest Law Minister Anisul Huq said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government always believes in the freedom of the press.The government will not enact any law, which will take away the freedom of the press, he added.He hoped that the issues the journalists were worried about in publishing news would be removed through the Cyber Security Act.He also assured that he is thinking positively to the proposal made by the BFUJ regarding the Cyber Security Act.Regarding the old cases filed under the Digital Security Act, the Law Minister said that the Cyber Security Act does not provide imprisonment for the offense of defamation and there is a provision to impose only a fine of Tk 25 lakh."We are working to incorporate a provision in the old cases of Digital Security Act so that there is no punishment and impose a fine not exceeding Tk five lakh," the Law Minister noted.