Shahjahanpur police arrested Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal general secretary Abdul Monayem Munna on March 8. A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed Jubo Dal general secretary Monayem Munna on a two-day remand in a sabotage case filed with Rampura Police Station.Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sheikh Sadi passed the order as Rampura police produced the Jubo Dal leader before the court with a seven -day remand prayer.Shahjahanpur police arrested Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal general secretary Abdul Monayem Munna on March 8.