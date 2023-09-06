Tk 1.04 lakh crore paid as capacity charge, rental by AL govt in 3 terms: Nasrul







In response to a query at the question and answer session of the Jatiya Sangsad, Nasrul gave the information.



Nasrul also said the Bangladesh-China Power Company Plant was paid the highest - Tk 7,455 crore among the 82 independent producers while Aggreko International Projects was paid the highest Tk 2,341 crore among the 32 rental power plants.

In his reply, the State Minister also said that the significant terms of the agreements executed with the power plants against which the capacity charge has been paid are: annual availability should be 90 per cent and less than this is deducted from the capacity payment, dependable capacity test to be performed annually, operation security must be provided while operating the power plant, insurance for risks during operation of power plant should be made, license has to be renewed every year through Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), environmental clearance should be obtained; electricity will have to supply according to the demand of National Load Dispatch Centre of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh, timely maintenance of power plants should be done and the power plant should be operated according to 'Prudent Electrical Practice and Prudent Electric Utility Practice'.



Nasrul placed a list of the names of 82 IPP power plants and 32 rental power plants and the amount of money paid to them.

A total of Tk 90,000 crore was paid as capacity charges to private power plants over the past 14 years, all of which had to be in dollars, according to a July report by the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED).



The power sector in the country was experiencing substantial financial losses, creating a significant subsidy burden on the government because of the model of capacity charge and the indemnity law among other worrisome ailments, the report observed.

It recommended a number of steps to mitigate the situation, including ending capacity charges, closing down energy-unfriendly captive power plants and scrapping the Speedy Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provisions) Act 2010.

