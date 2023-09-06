If we call alliance Bharat...: Arvind Kejriwal on India name change buzz







One of the sharpest reactions to the wording used in the invite came from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who asked whether the ruling party would change the country's name to 'BJP' if the opposition alliance decided to call itself 'Bharat'.



Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the Delhi chief minister said in Hindi, "I have no official information that this (a name change) is happening. Just because many opposition parties have formed an alliance and called it INDIA, will the Centre change the name of the country? The country belongs to 140 crore people, not to one party. If the name of the alliance is changed to Bharat, will they change the name of Bharat to BJP?"

Kejriwal's party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also hit out at the BJP and said that the country does not belong to one political party.

"The BJP's recent move to change the reference from 'President of India' to 'President of Bharat' on official G20 summit invitations has raised eyebrows and ignited a public debate. How can the BJP strike down 'INDIA'? The country doesn't belong to a political party; it belongs to 135 crore Indians. Our national identity is not the BJP's personal property that it can modify on whims and fancies.Judega Bharat. Jeetega INDIA," Chadha posted on X, formerly Twitter.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the whole world knows the country as India and wondered whether the name of Rabindranath Tagore would be changed next.



"I have heard that they are changing the name of India. The invites in the name of the President say Bharat. What's new in this? We say India in English and Bharat in Hindi. Even we say Bharat. But the world knows the country as India. What happened suddenly that the country's name will be changed? Will the name of kabi thakur (Rabindranath Tagore) also be changed," she asked.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin said the BJP promised to transform India, but all that the country got was a name change after nine years.



"After Non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance #INDIA, now the BJP wants to change 'India' for 'Bharat.' BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years! Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called India because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition. During the elections, 'India' will chase BJP out of power," the DMK chief posted on X. �NDTV



