

PM offers land to Japanese businesses to set up industries



She said this when a Japanese parliamentary delegation told her that many companies of their country are interested to invest in Bangladesh.



"Bangladesh has given space to Japan in the EPZ, and we can give more (space) if Japan wants to set up industries," Hasina said.

The five-member delegation, led by director of the committee on general affairs, House of Councillors, NAKANISHI Yusuke called on the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban.



PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.



The Japanese delegation said that the existing development partnership between Japan and Bangladesh has to be carried forward and strengthened further.



The delegation said that Japan has been working on different mega projects in Bangladesh, including the metro-rail. "Japan is contributing in infrastructure development, especially mega projects of Bangladesh."



Lauding the commencement of direct flight between Dhaka and Narita, they said it will improve the connectivity.



The Japanese delegation also stressed the necessity of keeping the Indian Ocean peaceful for trade and business.



They also highly appreciated Bangladesh's success in women empowerment and education.



In reply, the prime minister said that girls are in a much larger number in educational institutions than boys as the government is providing free of cost education to the girls.



PM Hasina also sought Japanese assistance to build a sea aquarium in the country.



Earlier, Chairman of Nippon Foundation Yohei Sasakawa paid a courtesy call on the PM at Ganabhaban.



During the meeting, Yohei Sasakawa told the Premier that the Nippon Foundation will provide US$ 3 million for Rohingya refugees in Bhasanchar.



Regarding the Rohingya people, the prime minister said that they have to go back to their own country, Myanmar.

She added "Myanmar is our neighbouring country, we are communicating with them, but their citizens (Rohingya) must be taken back to their own country."



Yohei Sasakawa, an 84-year old person who survived along with his mother the Second World War when over one lakh people died, also highlighted the friendship between Bangladesh and Japan.



He praised Bangladesh's effort to eliminate leprosy and rehabilitate the people afflicted with leprosy.



The Nippon's Foundation chairman invited the prime minister to join the National Leprosy Conference to be held in Dhaka in October this year.



Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminon were present. �UNB



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that Bangladesh will allocate more space to Japan for setting up industries if they want as many companies are interested to invest in the country.She said this when a Japanese parliamentary delegation told her that many companies of their country are interested to invest in Bangladesh."Bangladesh has given space to Japan in the EPZ, and we can give more (space) if Japan wants to set up industries," Hasina said.The five-member delegation, led by director of the committee on general affairs, House of Councillors, NAKANISHI Yusuke called on the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban.PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.The Japanese delegation said that the existing development partnership between Japan and Bangladesh has to be carried forward and strengthened further.The delegation said that Japan has been working on different mega projects in Bangladesh, including the metro-rail. "Japan is contributing in infrastructure development, especially mega projects of Bangladesh."Lauding the commencement of direct flight between Dhaka and Narita, they said it will improve the connectivity.The Japanese delegation also stressed the necessity of keeping the Indian Ocean peaceful for trade and business.They also highly appreciated Bangladesh's success in women empowerment and education.In reply, the prime minister said that girls are in a much larger number in educational institutions than boys as the government is providing free of cost education to the girls.PM Hasina also sought Japanese assistance to build a sea aquarium in the country.Earlier, Chairman of Nippon Foundation Yohei Sasakawa paid a courtesy call on the PM at Ganabhaban.During the meeting, Yohei Sasakawa told the Premier that the Nippon Foundation will provide US$ 3 million for Rohingya refugees in Bhasanchar.Regarding the Rohingya people, the prime minister said that they have to go back to their own country, Myanmar.She added "Myanmar is our neighbouring country, we are communicating with them, but their citizens (Rohingya) must be taken back to their own country."Yohei Sasakawa, an 84-year old person who survived along with his mother the Second World War when over one lakh people died, also highlighted the friendship between Bangladesh and Japan.He praised Bangladesh's effort to eliminate leprosy and rehabilitate the people afflicted with leprosy.The Nippon's Foundation chairman invited the prime minister to join the National Leprosy Conference to be held in Dhaka in October this year.Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminon were present. �UNB