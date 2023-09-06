Video
latest
City News

Patient’s death ‘for doctors’ negligence’: 10 hurt in clash at Faridpur Bangabandhu Medical Hospital

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

FARIDPUR, Sept 5: At least 10 people were injured early Tuesday in a clash between interns and relatives of a patient over the death of a freedom fighter in alleged negligence in treatment at Faridpur Bangabandhu Medical College and Hospital.
Family sources said Noyon Khan, 95, a freedom fighter of Kamalapur in the district town, was admitted to the hospital on Monday night.
Alamgir Biswas, grandson of the freedom fighter said when Nayon complained of breathing problems, he informed the matter to the on-duty nurses at 12 pm but they asked him to inform the emergency department of the hospital.
Later, Alamir also requested the doctors at the emergency department to see his patient and provide them with oxygen.
But the doctors did not take any steps his grandfather died, he alleged.
Later, the doctors and Alamgir had a heated argument over the issue and the doctors of the hospital allegedly confined him to a bathroom.
Later, some 30-40 physicians attacked Alamgir, leaving him injured, he alleged.
Later some relatives of the deceased including Touhid Biswas, Alif Khan, Hamza Khan, Jesmine, Sabina and Rebeka Sultana Mony were also injured during the attack.
The doctors also pushed Halima Begum, 85, who was sitting near the bed of the freedom fighter, down.
Wishing anonymity, an intern said, "We have asked him to collect oxygen from outside as we didn't have any oxygen support. The relatives of the patient attacked some interns, leaving 13 interns injured."
MA Jalil, officer-in-charge of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station, said police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
Four relatives of the deceased, who were injured in the clash, were taken to the hospital under police custody.
Process is on to take legal step in this regard, said the OC.
Dr Enamul Haque, director of Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College and Hospital, said he heard about the incident.     �UNB



