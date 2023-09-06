151 Bangladeshis return home from Libya





They landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 6:45 am with the help of the International Migration Organisation (IMO) from the Benghazi Ganfuda Detention Centre.

Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Khairul Bashar, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Libya, visited them at Benghazi Benina Airport on September 4 (Monday). He also asked them to avoid illegal risky immigration.

Earlier, on July 31, some 131 detained Bangladeshis returned home from Libya's Tripoli with the help of IOM through necessary procession. �UNB

A total of 151 Bangladeshi nationals, who were detained in Libya, were brought back home on Tuesday.They landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 6:45 am with the help of the International Migration Organisation (IMO) from the Benghazi Ganfuda Detention Centre.Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Khairul Bashar, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Libya, visited them at Benghazi Benina Airport on September 4 (Monday). He also asked them to avoid illegal risky immigration.Earlier, on July 31, some 131 detained Bangladeshis returned home from Libya's Tripoli with the help of IOM through necessary procession. �UNB