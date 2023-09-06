Video
2 more public universities to be established

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

The Cabinet on Monday approved the drafts of two laws to set up two more science and technology universities in Narayanganj and Satkhira.
The titles of the laws are "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Narayanganj Act, 2023' and "Satkhira Science and Technology University Act, 2023."
The approval came from the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office here in the city.
Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat after the meeting.
Now there are 54 public universities in the country. A proposed law has recently been approved in the cabinet to set up another public university.
So, the number of the country's public universities would be 57 with these two ones. Besides, there are 113 private universities in the country.
Moreover, the Cabinet cleared a proposal to amend the section-2 (Cha) of the non-government primary school teacher (determination of job conditions) Rule, 2013 to extend the deadline for the teachers of 26,193 primary schools nationalized in 2013. With the new deadline, the teachers will have to fulfill the conditions by December 2025.
The meeting in principle approved the draft of the National Primary Education Academy Act, 2023.
Students to do internship in government institutes also:
The Cabinet took a decision to create scopes for the students who are pursuing higher study to do internships in the government institutes alongside the private organisations.
The cabinet also approved the draft of the Plastic Industry Development Policy 2023.     �UNB



