Drug trader gets life term in Ctg





The court of Chattogram 4th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Shariful Alam Bhuiyan passed the judgement in presence of the accused Abul Hossain, 37, hailed from Savar in Dhaka.

According to the prosecution story in brief, on January 25, 2019, a team of Karnaphuli thana police detained the convict Abul Hossain with five thousand contraband Yaba from Moizartek area under Karnaphuli Police Station in the city.

SI Monirul Islam of Karnaphuli thana filed a case against him on the same day.

Police submitted the charge sheet before the court on February 28 in 2019 while the court framed Charges against him on October 19, 2019. �BSS CHATTOGRAM, Sept 5: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for trading drug in 2019.The court of Chattogram 4th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Shariful Alam Bhuiyan passed the judgement in presence of the accused Abul Hossain, 37, hailed from Savar in Dhaka.According to the prosecution story in brief, on January 25, 2019, a team of Karnaphuli thana police detained the convict Abul Hossain with five thousand contraband Yaba from Moizartek area under Karnaphuli Police Station in the city.SI Monirul Islam of Karnaphuli thana filed a case against him on the same day.Police submitted the charge sheet before the court on February 28 in 2019 while the court framed Charges against him on October 19, 2019. �BSS