BGB-BSF regional commander-level border confnce concludes JASHORE, Sept 5: The four-day border conference of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Jashore and Rangpur region commanders of Jashore and Rangpur regions and Frontier IG of South Bengal, North Bengal and Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) of India concluded at a hotel on Tuesday.





The conference ended with the signing of the joint negotiation document. A 21-member Bangladesh delegation led by BGB Rangpur Region Commander Brig Gen Mohammad Morshed Alam attended the conference.





BGB Jashore Region Commander Brigadier General Shamim Ahmed, sector commanders of both the regions, BGB staff officers, ministry of home affairs, ministry of foreign affairs, directorate of narcotics control, department of land records and survey and concerned officials of joint river commission were present at the conference.





On the other hand, a seven-member Indian delegation led by BSF South Bengal Frontier IG Ayush Mani Tiwari, attended the conference. The Indian delegation included inspectors of BSF North Bengal and Guwahati Frontier, nodal officers of South Bengal Frontier, concerned officials of The Ministry of Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs of India.





In the conference, joint discussions were held on countering border killings, illegal infiltration, prevention of drugs, human trafficking, prevention of gold and arms smuggling, anti-cross-border crimes, various development works within 150 yards of the border and enhancing mutual harmony and trust.

The Indian delegation is scheduled to return home on Tuesday afternoon.





This information was given through a press release signed by Director Operation BGB Region Headquarters Jashore Mohammad Anwarul Mazhar.





The official border conference between the two countries began on Saturday, September 2, at a hotel in Jashore.





Among the decisions taken in the conference, the incidents of killing and injuries of unarmed Bangladeshi nationals by BSF on the BGB border were highlighted. In this context, the BGB urged the BSF to bring down the border killings to zero by respecting the joint statement of the prime ministers of the two countries in September 2022.





The BSF reiterated its commitment to follow a non-lethal policy to reduce border killings. �UNB