|
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Janmashtami
|
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has made a directive on vehicular movement for peaceful holding of Janmashtami procession in the city scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
DMP has taken a plan over the procession which will be brought out from Dhakeshwari temple around 3:00pm and end at Bahadurshah Park at 5:00pm after parading different city streets, said a DMP press release on Tuesday.
The DMP urged all vehicle users and drivers to avoid the areas during the procession movement.
The routes of the procession are: Dhakeshwari National Temple- Palashi Mor-Jagannath Hall-Central Shaheed Minar- Doel Chattar -High Court (Bottala)- Sarkari Karmachari Hospital - Phoenix Road (ahead of Bangladesh Police Head Quarters)- Golap Shah Mazar- Bangabandhu Square- Gulistan- Nawabpur Road- Ray Shaheb Bazar Mor- Bahadur Shah Park.
All the vehicles have been asked to avoid the aforesaid areas to keep the roads free from traffic jam, the release added. �BSS