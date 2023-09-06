Dhaka elevated expressway transforming country's infrastructure







The Dhaka Elevated Expressway is an unprecedented infrastructure project designed to reduce traffic in the nation's capital city. It is Bangladesh's first elevated expressway project. Stretching 19.73 kilometers and costing roughly US$1.1 billion, it is one of the largest projects that the government has ever executed; a public-private partnership (PPP) model has been implemented for this project, with the government contributing 27% of the funding as viability gap financing. The government's dedication to improving communication is clear from the Tk8,940 crores total expenditure and the Tk2,413 crore viability gap funding. The China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and the Italian-Thai Development Corporation Limited are working together to build this revolutionary expressway.



Commuters can now travel from Kawla to Farmgate in just 12 to 15 minutes thanks to the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, which significantly reduces travel time. It is anticipated to hold 80,000 vehicles per day, improving connectivity and enhancing Dhaka's economic activity. This expressway has the potential to completely alter the city's transportation system and improve residents' quality of life in general.

Mohsina Khan

4th Year Student, BBA in Human Resource Management,

