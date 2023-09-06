Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Dhaka elevated expressway transforming country's infrastructure

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The Dhaka Elevated Expressway is an unprecedented infrastructure project designed to reduce traffic in the nation's capital city. It is Bangladesh's first elevated expressway project. Stretching 19.73 kilometers and costing roughly US$1.1 billion, it is one of the largest projects that the government has ever executed; a public-private partnership (PPP) model has been implemented for this project, with the government contributing 27% of the funding as viability gap financing. The government's dedication to improving communication is clear from the Tk8,940 crores total expenditure and the Tk2,413 crore viability gap funding. The China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and the Italian-Thai Development Corporation Limited are working together to build this revolutionary expressway.

Commuters can now travel from Kawla to Farmgate in just 12 to 15 minutes thanks to the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, which significantly reduces travel time. It is anticipated to hold 80,000 vehicles per day, improving connectivity and enhancing Dhaka's economic activity. This expressway has the potential to completely alter the city's transportation system and improve residents' quality of life in general.

Mohsina Khan
4th Year Student, BBA in Human Resource Management,
North South University




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Dhaka elevated expressway transforming country's infrastructure
Chevron pioneering clean energy amidst climate change challenges
Horrific overcrowding in prisons
Focus on mental healthcare is essential
Stop exploiting of poor workers
Country’s first elevated expressway now a reality
Recycling can reduce pollution
Decentralisation is key to decongestion of Dhaka


Latest News
Motorcylist killed being crushed under truck in Dinajpur
Afghanistan knocked out after tough fight against Sri Lanka
PM for averting excessive compensation claims in land acquisition
Cylinder blast in fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar: Death toll rises to 5
Govt Primary School Teacher Welfare Trust Bill passed in JS
Govt to set up 2800 MT capacity urea fertilizer factory
Missing elderly man found dead in Chandpur
Fakhrul urges oppositrion parties to take to the street
151 Bangladeshis return home from Libya
Khaled Mahmud appointed team director for World Cup
Most Read News
Co-operatives’ role in marketing agricultural products
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Deputy Attorney General Imran violated discipline: Anisul Huq
Dr Yunus: A mischievous personality in Bangladeshi politics
India go into Super Four smashing Nepal by 10 wickets
Next year's SSC in Feb with full syllabus, HSC in June
Horrific overcrowding in prisons
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Russia won’t renew grain deal until demands met, Putin tells Erdogan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft