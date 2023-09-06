Video
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023
Home Editorial

Chevron pioneering clean energy amidst climate change challenges

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

In an era marked by growing concerns over climate change and environmental sustainability, Chevron Bangladesh is setting a commendable example by actively addressing climate change risks in its gas fields. The company's commitment to lower carbon intensity natural gas production signifies a pro-active and environment friendly step towards mitigating impacts of climate change while continuing to provide essential energy resources to Bangladesh.

According to a news report published in this daily on Tuesday, Chevron Bangladesh's assessment of climate change risks at its three major gas fields-Bibiyana, Jalalabad, and Moulavibazar-is a clear demonstration of corporate responsibility.

Corporate Affairs Director at Chevron Bangladesh affirmed the company's dedication to both delivering clean energy and tackling climate change challenges. He emphasized that Chevron remains focused on supplying the cleanest gas possible from its gas fields, reinforcing its role as a responsible energy provider.

However, the significance of Chevron's gas fields in Bangladesh's energy landscape cannot be overstated. These fields account for over 50 percent of the nation's total natural gas demand and over 80 percent of condensate production. Chevron's commitment to enhancing the environmental performance of these fields is not only admirable but also aligns with Bangladesh's broader goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning towards cleaner energy sources.

During a session with members of the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB), Chevron's leadership shed light on their efforts to address climate change risks. Additionally, the president and managing director of Chevron Bangladesh emphasized the company's partnership with the government and Petro-bangla in delivering affordable, reliable, and clean energy to the nation. Moreover, Chevron's substantial investment of $3.5 billion in Bangladesh over the last 25 years underscores its commitment to the country's energy sector. This partnership has not only bolstered energy supply but also fostered knowledge sharing and technological transfer.

The session also highlighted the potentials for Bangladesh to recover more gas from its fields by embracing modern technologies and methods. Chevron is eager to collaborate with Petrobangla, the state-owned energy company, to enhance gas recovery and operational efficiency. While Chevron stands ready to share knowledge and technology, Petrobangla's willingness to adopt these advancements will be key in optimizing gas production.

To sum up, as Chevron continues to collaborate with the government and Petrobangla, it is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing Bangladesh's energy goals and ensuring a sustainable and cleaner energy future for the nation. This partnership sets a precedent for responsible corporate citizenship and international collaboration in the pursuit of a greener, more sustainable world.



