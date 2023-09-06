From home to hopeless: The Rohingya exodus







The Union Citizenship Act was passed shortly after Myanmar's independence from the British in 1948, outlining which ethnicities could receive citizenship. The Rohingya were not included in a 2015 study by Yale Law School's International Human Rights Clinic. Those whose families had been in Myanmar for at least two generations could, however, apply for identity cards under the act.



In Myanmar, the Rohingya have faced decades of violence, discrimination, and persecution. Their greatest exodus began in August 2017 when a tremendous wave of violence erupted in Myanmar's Rakhine State, causing over 742,000 people, half of whom were children, to flee to Bangladesh. Entire towns were destroyed, thousands of families were slaughtered or split, and huge human rights crimes were documented.

When hundreds of thousands of scared Rohingya migrants began pouring onto the beaches and paddy fields of southern Bangladesh in August 2017, many people focused on the children. As the refugees streamed across the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh, nearly 60% of whom were children, they brought with them reports of the awful violence and brutality that had caused them to escape.



Those escaping attacks and violence in the 2017 exodus joined nearly 300,000 people from prior waves of migration in Bangladesh, thereby becoming the world's largest refugee camp. Six years later, about 500,000 Rohingya refugee children live in exile from their native country. Many of them were born in this state.



Thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for helping the Rohingya community when they had no way to survive. Moreover, since we have economic inflations along with different circumstances present, we are helping them without any hesitations. But the concerning fact is, how long we will take care of them? The answer to this question tells "How long we will take care of them" relies on how much assistance we are getting from different developed countries like Canada, USA, Russia, and so forth.



The United States is sending an additional $23.8 million in humanitarian aid to Bangladesh through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide immediate food and nutrition support to Rohingya refugees. With this new funding, USAID will collaborate with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide critically needed food and nutrition, including electronic vouchers to purchase staple and fresh foods, to 925,000 refugees in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, with a focus on children and pregnant and lactating women. The help comes at a critical moment, as there is a nearly $100 million financial gap, which has resulted in a cut in food rations in the Rohingya camps.



The US remains committed to assisting refugees and affected people in Bangladesh, but much more is required. Other benefactors need to join and offer greater support to the Rohingya refugees. It also urges Bangladesh's government to allow the Rohingya population to engage in more sustainable livelihood-building initiatives, reducing their need for humanitarian aid. Furthermore, the Government should have taken proper steps to get them to their homeland unless one day might come when they will be a burden to us.



However, international donors are increasingly underfunding aid. Over the last two years, UN member states' commitment to the humanitarian aid appeal has dwindled: from around 70% in 2021 to 60% in 2022, and roughly 30% so far in 2023. Food allocations for the World Food Programme were reduced from US$12 per person per month in March to US$10 in June, and then to US$8 in July.



According to the results of a long-awaited survey provided by the camps' health sector coordination in May, 40% of persons living in the camps had scabies. This is significantly higher than the World Health Organization's suggested threshold of 10% to begin mass medication administration for scabies outbreaks.



Another concerning fact is, occupying land: In Cox's Bazar, Rohingya settlements have seriously harmed biodiversity and depleted almost 8,000 acres of protected forest. Because of the overcrowding in the Cox's Bazar camps, funding deficits in vital sectors exacerbate the situation. For example, disruptions in the provision of LPG and food assistance would result in deforestation and increased security concerns. The loss is estimated to be more than Tk 2,420 crore. It's a devastating statistic for our economy. If they are staying continuously, we may predict that we will be in real danger since there is no reflection visible for get back to their country.



Let me pause you for a moment to think, and contemplate whether we could make use of the land, particularly if the Rohingya community is not considering it as an option, perhaps the answer would be "Yes". Surely, not disrespecting them but we should have talked to international authorities to shift them to their origin. Many Rohingya people already moved to many places in different regions in Bangladesh which seems illegal and violates the law.



It is also observed that since the Rohingya community has occupied a huge area of land perhaps no notifications are coming from anywhere for their settlement in Myanmar, thus the better idea should be utilizing the land like to do more plantations, fishery, and invest their time towards some productive work therefore, they will not be our burden for some time. Hence, Local authorities should have taken some initiatives for the Rohingya community for our country's development.



Overall, we must all work together as a global society to help Rohingya refugees live in safety and dignity in Bangladeshi refugee camps until long-term solutions to the Rohingya situation can be found. The international community can help by making financial commitments to help Rohingya women, men, girls, and boys exercise their rights, participate in decision-making, access humanitarian services, and opportunities for livelihoods, cash for work, and formal and accredited education.



