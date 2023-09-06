

G-20 Summit 2023: Time to resolve India-Bangladesh Teesta water-sharing issue



The Group of Twenty (G-20) is the main forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening the global architecture and managing the international economy among member countries. In the nineties of the last century, many Asian countries fell into a deep economic crisis. After this crisis, in 1999, the world's top 19 richest countries and an alliance formed a special economic alliance. They realized that such crises are not confined within the borders of any one country. Therefore, more international economic cooperation is needed to deal with this situation. This alliance is G-20. The finance ministers of the member countries and the central government discuss various problems and crises of the global economy.



The member countries of G-20 are- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union (EU). The G-20 member countries represent about 85 percent of the world's GDP and 75 percent of world trade and two-thirds of the world's people.

The theme of this year's G-20 summit-2023 is "One Earth, One Family, One Future". The agenda is set around the value of all life, including humans, animals, plants and microorganisms, and their interrelationships on Earth and the wider planet. Among the world leaders who will attend the G-20 Summit in India are-US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.



Although Bangladesh is not a member of the G-20, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also attend in the conference as a specially invited guest by India. Bilateral meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be held at the conference on September 10. Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said that the Teesta water sharing agreement will be discussed in that meeting. Besides, there are 54 common river issues, the Ganga Water Treaty will also expire in 2026. The Joint River Commission is also continuing to discuss these issues. Equal river water-sharing is a long-standing unresolved issue between Bangladesh and India.



After a long discussion, an agreement was signed between Bangladesh and India in 1996 to share the water of the Ganges or Ganga River. The 30-year agreement of Ganga will expire in 2026. This point also needs to be discussed. After a long period of time, there was an agreement on the distribution of the water of the river Ganga, but there is still no solution regarding the sharing of the water of the river Teesta. Last, in 2011, all preparations were made to sign the Teesta Treaty between the two countries, but it could not be completed due to the opposition of the West Bengal government. This important public issue of the country, which has been hanging for a long time-before the upcoming National Parliament Elections of Bangladesh, need to be resolved. Because, the Teesta issue has an impact on the election.



Bangladesh-India relations have undergone radical changes in recent years. Over the past 15 years, relations between the two countries have grown steadily with various highly anticipated agreements. It is hoped that in the future, amicable resolution of the outstanding issues with India will take the historically friendly relations to new heights. Generally, the question about the distribution of Teesta river water is raised again and again.



India is using all the water of Teesta during the dry season, while it has the right to get a fair share for Bangladesh as an international river. On the other hand, Bangladesh is not getting water. Teesta is a major source of water for agriculture, fisheries and food systems in northern part of Bangladesh. Especially, the people of around 5500 villages near the basin are directly dependent on this river for their livelihood. According to the international legal system, it is Bangladesh's legal right to have a fair share of the waters of the Teesta as a transboundary river. While most of India's demands have been fulfilled, Bangladesh still lacks some.



The uncertainty of the water-sharing agreement of the Teesta River, an important source of water in the north-western part of the country, has not been resolved yet. Teesta's entanglement is stuck in a long thread. The West Bengal government is using the Teesta agreement as a shield for political reasons. India's unilateral withholding of Teesta waters is a clear violation of international law. And the fair share of Teesta water is not a pity for us but a legal right. How long will we be deprived of this legal right?



Due to the cordial efforts of the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and the current Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, many long-standing unresolved problems of Bangladesh and India have been peacefully resolved. Bangladesh and India have set a new precedent in the world in terms of neighborly relations, especially by solving complex issues like land and sea boundaries in a friendly environment.



The long-standing Teesta issue can be resolved only if India becomes cordial. In this case, the relationship between the people of the two countries will be stronger. The lamentation of the people of the northern part of Bangladesh about water will be eliminated.



It is hoped that the long traditional and geographical friendly relationship between Bangladesh and India will remain intact. It is expected that through the upcoming G-20 Summit, the Teesta water-sharing issue and other issues will be resolved quickly.



The writer is a researcher, journalist and columnist



This year's 18th G-20 (Group of Twenty) Summit is going to be held in India. In a two-day summit, the representatives from all the participating countries will meet in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Heads of state and representatives of 40 countries of the world including 19 countries and an alliance European Union (EU) will participate in this summit. India is hosting the G-20 summit for the first time.The Group of Twenty (G-20) is the main forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening the global architecture and managing the international economy among member countries. In the nineties of the last century, many Asian countries fell into a deep economic crisis. After this crisis, in 1999, the world's top 19 richest countries and an alliance formed a special economic alliance. They realized that such crises are not confined within the borders of any one country. Therefore, more international economic cooperation is needed to deal with this situation. This alliance is G-20. The finance ministers of the member countries and the central government discuss various problems and crises of the global economy.The member countries of G-20 are- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union (EU). The G-20 member countries represent about 85 percent of the world's GDP and 75 percent of world trade and two-thirds of the world's people.The theme of this year's G-20 summit-2023 is "One Earth, One Family, One Future". The agenda is set around the value of all life, including humans, animals, plants and microorganisms, and their interrelationships on Earth and the wider planet. Among the world leaders who will attend the G-20 Summit in India are-US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.Although Bangladesh is not a member of the G-20, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also attend in the conference as a specially invited guest by India. Bilateral meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be held at the conference on September 10. Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said that the Teesta water sharing agreement will be discussed in that meeting. Besides, there are 54 common river issues, the Ganga Water Treaty will also expire in 2026. The Joint River Commission is also continuing to discuss these issues. Equal river water-sharing is a long-standing unresolved issue between Bangladesh and India.After a long discussion, an agreement was signed between Bangladesh and India in 1996 to share the water of the Ganges or Ganga River. The 30-year agreement of Ganga will expire in 2026. This point also needs to be discussed. After a long period of time, there was an agreement on the distribution of the water of the river Ganga, but there is still no solution regarding the sharing of the water of the river Teesta. Last, in 2011, all preparations were made to sign the Teesta Treaty between the two countries, but it could not be completed due to the opposition of the West Bengal government. This important public issue of the country, which has been hanging for a long time-before the upcoming National Parliament Elections of Bangladesh, need to be resolved. Because, the Teesta issue has an impact on the election.Bangladesh-India relations have undergone radical changes in recent years. Over the past 15 years, relations between the two countries have grown steadily with various highly anticipated agreements. It is hoped that in the future, amicable resolution of the outstanding issues with India will take the historically friendly relations to new heights. Generally, the question about the distribution of Teesta river water is raised again and again.India is using all the water of Teesta during the dry season, while it has the right to get a fair share for Bangladesh as an international river. On the other hand, Bangladesh is not getting water. Teesta is a major source of water for agriculture, fisheries and food systems in northern part of Bangladesh. Especially, the people of around 5500 villages near the basin are directly dependent on this river for their livelihood. According to the international legal system, it is Bangladesh's legal right to have a fair share of the waters of the Teesta as a transboundary river. While most of India's demands have been fulfilled, Bangladesh still lacks some.The uncertainty of the water-sharing agreement of the Teesta River, an important source of water in the north-western part of the country, has not been resolved yet. Teesta's entanglement is stuck in a long thread. The West Bengal government is using the Teesta agreement as a shield for political reasons. India's unilateral withholding of Teesta waters is a clear violation of international law. And the fair share of Teesta water is not a pity for us but a legal right. How long will we be deprived of this legal right?Due to the cordial efforts of the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and the current Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, many long-standing unresolved problems of Bangladesh and India have been peacefully resolved. Bangladesh and India have set a new precedent in the world in terms of neighborly relations, especially by solving complex issues like land and sea boundaries in a friendly environment.The long-standing Teesta issue can be resolved only if India becomes cordial. In this case, the relationship between the people of the two countries will be stronger. The lamentation of the people of the northern part of Bangladesh about water will be eliminated.It is hoped that the long traditional and geographical friendly relationship between Bangladesh and India will remain intact. It is expected that through the upcoming G-20 Summit, the Teesta water-sharing issue and other issues will be resolved quickly.The writer is a researcher, journalist and columnist