

Maternal employment vs child development



The mother-child relationship is essential to the child's emotional, language and social development. Physical proximity to the mother also facilitates language acquisition, as the baby mimics the mother's language patterns and vocabulary. Close physical contact helps babies learn important social signals such as facial expressions and empathy.



Skin-to-skin contact and physical intimacy during breastfeeding promotes bonding, regulates your baby's temperature, and provides essential nutrients for physical growth and optimal brain development.

In addition, maternal intimacy can better regulate the child's physiological and emotional needs.



Not only that, intimacy with the mother also contributes to the child's overall physical safety. It can therefore be safely said that maternal intimacy is of great importance for the development of the child.



Realizing the necessity of the mother's proximity for the development of the child, civilized educated women of our society quit working life after pregnancy. Or many do not enter the corporate world thinking that they will have to quit it in future.



Many highly educated women also feel that their jobs may cause turmoil in their families or harmful to their children.



Now let's focus on another aspect, According to Bangladesh education statistics 2022 published by Bangladesh Bureau of educational information and statistics (BANBEIS), 40.51% of female students are studying in various public universities. And in the last fiscal year 2022-23, 9 thousand 265 crore 17 lakh taka has been allocated in the revised budget in favor of 53 public universities. That means more than 3 thousand 757 crore 13 lakh taka government spent on higher education of women.



The government is spending this huge amount of money on women's education so that they can later contribute to the national economy. Yet, women cannot contribute to the economy unless they enter the labor market after completing their university education. So government money, which is effectively public money, continues to be wasted year after year.



However, if a woman wants to contribute to the national economy, in public service she must work eight hours a day, and in the case of private jobs this time can be increased. As a result, her child will deprived of her proximity. This hinders the development of the child and affects the next generation.



Still, there are women who double their efforts to balance motherhood and work. But this is so difficult that it turns out that there are generally fewer women in higher positions than men.



The government is only spending a lot of money on women's education but if it cannot ensure women's spontaneous participation and survival in the workforce. Then naturally that expenditure will be wasted.

developed countries, many governments have implemented various policies and programs to support working mothers.



One example of government support for working mothers is the provision of affordable and quality childcare services.



Many developed countries, such as Norway and Sweden, offer subsidized childcare options, making it easier for working mothers to access reliable and affordable childcare. Countries such as Canada, Sweden and Germany have generous parental leave regulations, allowing both mothers and fathers to take time off from work to bond with their babies or care for young children.



In addition to supporting child care and parental leave, governments can also play a role in promoting workplace flexibility and work-life balance. The introduction of policies encouraging flexible working hours, telecommuting and the possibility of part-time work would greatly benefit working mothers.



If we look at countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark have introduced flexible working arrangements that significantly improve work-life balance and job satisfaction for working mothers. Governments can also support working mothers by promoting equal pay and combating gender discrimination in the workplace.



Measures such as wage transparency, anti-discrimination laws and efforts to close the gender pay gap are essential to ensure that working mothers are not at a disadvantage in terms of earning potential and career development.



These policies benefit moms as a whole as well as making society and the economy more egalitarian and robust.



In broad terms, Family, society and government must challenge the system to get mothers into the workforce and that will promote a fair and symmetrical society.



Educated women are the wealth of the country. Keeping them out of the workforce means a huge waste of the country's resources.

The writer is a student, Institute of education and research, University of Rajshahi



