Sadists in the city!







It's now established that Dolly's torture, especially standing on the young girl's throat, led to her death.

After killing the domestic help, Dolly left her phones in the flat,fled the city, came back, roamed around aimlessly,before finally, deciding to take refuge in Jessore.





Now there are several dimensions to this case. First one, of course, is the denunciation of the persistent culture of domestic help abuse across the city.

While there are many families which treat domestic supports with kindness, on the other end of the spectrum, we have a sinister picture.



In almost ninety per cent of domestic help abuse, the perpetrator is found to be the mistress of the house.



This fact alone needs an in depth/non partisan sociological analysis because, generally, we are made to believe that women arecompassionate, understanding and kind.



It's time society discards some fallacious concepts, especially surrounding the capability of women to commit crime or perpetrate anything deemed condemnable.



Why was Hena there for 3 years?

In the case of Hena, the girl was allegedly tortured because she had eaten the food reserved for Dolly's child. Reportedly, after interrogation, it was also found that Dolly was strict to the point of tyrannical and tortured the young housemaid for the slightest of errors and, despite promising to pay her Tk. 2000 per month, stopped the wages after a few months.



We also know that the girl had been working there for three years; if that is so then, wasn't it the duty of her parents to take her away?



Let us assume that the parents did not know of the abuse faced by their daughter. But if Hena had endured barbaric treatment then how come other residents of the apartment building did not know about it?



An urban culture of isolation prevents many from poking their nose into the affairs of others even if someone is being unlawfully assaulted.



We can only speculate that even though the young girl faced regular beatings, other residentsof the apartment either turned away or accepted it because they also have the same approach towards their domestic supports.



Here, the law needs to ask other people living in the same building if they were aware of the condition of the young housemaid.



Urban sadism: The law is supposed to have found CCTV footage from the apartment of Dolly which shows graphic images of violence being perpetrated against Hena.



During interrogation, Dolly revealed that she beat Hena because the girl ate her child's food and misbehaved with the infant when she was away.



This may be true but then, it's only natural for another young girl to feel the temptation to eat food which most probably she did not have the privilege to have as a child. It's common human nature to be attracted towards items from which we were deprived.



For argument's sake, even if Hena had eaten the food, it should have dawned on Dolly that the girl did so because of a natural urge. She should have used her maternal instincts to understand it.



Lest we forget, Hena, a young girl herself, was working because her economic condition forced her to do so. If she did not enjoy what she was doing, then no one can blame her because looking after a child is certainly not what one can expect from an adolescent.



Across this sprawling city there are countless homes, employing under-aged girls and boys either for domestic work or to run household errands.



At regular intervals, we come across news of the despicable treatment of young workers; surprisingly, while a crime committed against a child is reported, the follow up report as to what happened to the perpetrator is hard to find.



Today, we are writing about a woman called Dolly who had admitted to torturing and killing a young domestic help. But will she get a reprieve by simply paying off the parents of the victim or face the full force of the law?

In these cases, everything is either hushed up or settled with money, allowing the perpetrator go avoid the full punishment.



Meanwhile, the family of the victim try to console themselves with the feeling that since their daughter, son or brother is dead, the next best option would be a financial settlement.



The importance of a financial settlement cannot be underestimated although punishment plus a reform programme become essential.



Otherwise, the common understanding would be; whatever happens, there's always a way out with money.



Talk about domestic help abuse on TV/social media: The underlying problem with our society is that it's obsessed with perpetuating an idealised image of women as virtuous, principled and loving.



While this is certainly true for a large number of women, it's also a fact that in the last decade or so, the number of women in crime, scams, swindles and con jobs have risen alarmingly.



This class of women cleverly manipulate the established image to advance their nefarious schemes.



This has to be objectively discussed in public along with the savage treatment of domestic helps by housewives.



Actually, there has to be an in depth sociological research about this pernicious culture because the roots of this go back to the early 70s when thousands of young girls came to the city in the face of a famine and natural disaster to opt for indentured labour at homes.



Offered three meals and a shelter, the women, both young and old, faced torture from women, rampant sexual exploitation from men.



We may slate Dolly but she is just a product of a system that society allowed to grow insidiously.



In conclusion, the police can set up a special domestic help support team in every station, tagging prominent media houses.



Once this is done, mistreatment of domestic support will fall while possible hushing up of truth due to collusion can be minimised.

Pradosh Mitra is a social observer



A domestic help, Hena, who had been working for a woman called SathiParvin Dolly, was found dead on 26 August by the police in a city flat where she was employed. Later, after apprehending Dolly, unspeakable accounts of torture came to light.It's now established that Dolly's torture, especially standing on the young girl's throat, led to her death.After killing the domestic help, Dolly left her phones in the flat,fled the city, came back, roamed around aimlessly,before finally, deciding to take refuge in Jessore.However, the law, with the help of her former husband, caught her.Now there are several dimensions to this case. First one, of course, is the denunciation of the persistent culture of domestic help abuse across the city.While there are many families which treat domestic supports with kindness, on the other end of the spectrum, we have a sinister picture.In almost ninety per cent of domestic help abuse, the perpetrator is found to be the mistress of the house.This fact alone needs an in depth/non partisan sociological analysis because, generally, we are made to believe that women arecompassionate, understanding and kind.It's time society discards some fallacious concepts, especially surrounding the capability of women to commit crime or perpetrate anything deemed condemnable.Why was Hena there for 3 years?In the case of Hena, the girl was allegedly tortured because she had eaten the food reserved for Dolly's child. Reportedly, after interrogation, it was also found that Dolly was strict to the point of tyrannical and tortured the young housemaid for the slightest of errors and, despite promising to pay her Tk. 2000 per month, stopped the wages after a few months.We also know that the girl had been working there for three years; if that is so then, wasn't it the duty of her parents to take her away?Let us assume that the parents did not know of the abuse faced by their daughter. But if Hena had endured barbaric treatment then how come other residents of the apartment building did not know about it?An urban culture of isolation prevents many from poking their nose into the affairs of others even if someone is being unlawfully assaulted.We can only speculate that even though the young girl faced regular beatings, other residentsof the apartment either turned away or accepted it because they also have the same approach towards their domestic supports.Here, the law needs to ask other people living in the same building if they were aware of the condition of the young housemaid.Urban sadism: The law is supposed to have found CCTV footage from the apartment of Dolly which shows graphic images of violence being perpetrated against Hena.During interrogation, Dolly revealed that she beat Hena because the girl ate her child's food and misbehaved with the infant when she was away.This may be true but then, it's only natural for another young girl to feel the temptation to eat food which most probably she did not have the privilege to have as a child. It's common human nature to be attracted towards items from which we were deprived.For argument's sake, even if Hena had eaten the food, it should have dawned on Dolly that the girl did so because of a natural urge. She should have used her maternal instincts to understand it.Lest we forget, Hena, a young girl herself, was working because her economic condition forced her to do so. If she did not enjoy what she was doing, then no one can blame her because looking after a child is certainly not what one can expect from an adolescent.Across this sprawling city there are countless homes, employing under-aged girls and boys either for domestic work or to run household errands.At regular intervals, we come across news of the despicable treatment of young workers; surprisingly, while a crime committed against a child is reported, the follow up report as to what happened to the perpetrator is hard to find.Today, we are writing about a woman called Dolly who had admitted to torturing and killing a young domestic help. But will she get a reprieve by simply paying off the parents of the victim or face the full force of the law?In these cases, everything is either hushed up or settled with money, allowing the perpetrator go avoid the full punishment.Meanwhile, the family of the victim try to console themselves with the feeling that since their daughter, son or brother is dead, the next best option would be a financial settlement.The importance of a financial settlement cannot be underestimated although punishment plus a reform programme become essential.Otherwise, the common understanding would be; whatever happens, there's always a way out with money.Talk about domestic help abuse on TV/social media: The underlying problem with our society is that it's obsessed with perpetuating an idealised image of women as virtuous, principled and loving.While this is certainly true for a large number of women, it's also a fact that in the last decade or so, the number of women in crime, scams, swindles and con jobs have risen alarmingly.This class of women cleverly manipulate the established image to advance their nefarious schemes.This has to be objectively discussed in public along with the savage treatment of domestic helps by housewives.Actually, there has to be an in depth sociological research about this pernicious culture because the roots of this go back to the early 70s when thousands of young girls came to the city in the face of a famine and natural disaster to opt for indentured labour at homes.Offered three meals and a shelter, the women, both young and old, faced torture from women, rampant sexual exploitation from men.We may slate Dolly but she is just a product of a system that society allowed to grow insidiously.In conclusion, the police can set up a special domestic help support team in every station, tagging prominent media houses.Once this is done, mistreatment of domestic support will fall while possible hushing up of truth due to collusion can be minimised.Pradosh Mitra is a social observer