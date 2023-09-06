Video
Home Countryside

Workshop on sound awareness held in Panchagarh

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Sept 5: A day-day long sound awareness workshop for students was held in the diastrict on Tuesday.
The workshop was arranged in the Panchagarh Government auditorium.
It was jointly organized by the district administration and the Department of Environment (DoE) under an integrated and partnership project on noise pollution control.
 As the chief guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Riazuddin said, "We are constantly facing noise pollution due to non-compliance of existing laws and regulations. Young students have an opportunity to play an important role in preventing the noise pollution and protecting the environment."
"If they themselves are aware, they will also make people of different classes and professions of the society aware to obey the laws and regulations. All of us are involved in noise pollution. So it's a silent killer. Students are the worst victims of this pollution, although students are the future of the nation. So there is no alternatare to creating awareness. Everyone should play a role in preventing noise pollution from their respective positions," the DC added.
 Assistant Director of the DOE Md Yusuf Ali pressented a keynote paper at the workshop.
In his paper he said, "Noise pollution causes various complex problems including hearing problem, memory loss in the elderly, irritability, abnormalities in babies in the mother's womb. But we can reduce noise pollution by changing our behaviour."
Among others, Additional Superintendent of Police SM Shafiqul Islam, Assistant Surgeon of Civil Surgeon Office Touhidul Islam Bhuia, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Saiful Islam spoke at the         workshop.




