Mother, daughter drown in Bhola

LALMOHAN. BHOLA, Sept 5: A mother and her two-month-old baby drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The incident took place at Gain Bari at Taraganj village under Charbhuta Union of the upazila in the morning.The deceased were identified as Ripa Akter, 27, daughter of Nasu Gain, a resident of that area, and her two-month-old baby Fatema.Local people said Ripa used to live in Dhaka with her husband. When her baby Fatema was born, she started to live at her father's house in Lalmohan.The child Fatima was suffering from pneumonia for a few days. Ripa Akter was also sick. She woke up early in the morning and went to wash her face in a pond adjacent to the house with the baby. At that time, she slipped and fell into the pond with her daughter.Later on, local people recovered their bodies from the pond.Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Mahbubur Rahman confirmed it.