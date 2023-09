He breathed his last at his home at 6 am. He was suffering from old age complications.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Sept 5: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abul Hossain Funa of Arpara Village under Bausa Union in Bagha Upazila of the district passed away on Tuesday. He was 92.He breathed his last at his home at 6 am. He was suffering from old age complications.With state dignity, he was laid down in his own village graveyard at 3pm.He left behind his wife, one son and four daughters, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.