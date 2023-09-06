Video
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023
Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in Kishoreganj, Bogura

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four people including a teenage girl were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Bogura, on Sunday and Monday.
KISHOREGANJ: Two motorcyclists including a madrasa teacher were killed after being run over by a tractor in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The accident took place in College Mor area of the upazila at around 10 am.
The deceased were identified as Hashem, 32, son of Samir Uddin, a resident of Kamalbhog Village under Itna Upazila, and Samrat Mia, 38, of Kajla Village under Tarail Upazila in the district. Deceased Hafizur Rahman Hashem was a teacher at Chowganga Fazil Madrasa.
It was known that a tractor ran over the duo in College Mor area of Karimganj Upazila in the morning, leaving them dead on the spot.

On information, the Fire Service personnel rushed in and recovered the      bodies.

Later on, the bodies of the two deceased were handed over to police.

Karimganj Fire Service Station Inspector Ariful Haque confirmed the    incident.

BOGURA: A young man and a teenage girl were killed after their car plunged into a roadside pond in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The accident took place in Chhatiani Village on the regional highway under Khanpur Union of the upazila at around 1 pm.

The deceased were identified as Zakaria Zakir, 24, son of Hiru, hailed from Nishindhara Mandalpara area under Bogura Municipality, and Rani Khatun, 19, daughter of Liakat Fakir, a resident of Sangrampur Village under Jonail Union in Baraigram Upazila of Natore District.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sherpur Police Station (PS) Babu Kumar Saha said the accident occurred in Chhatian area of the upazila at noon. The private car might have failed the brake and plunged into the pond. Zakir and Rani died on the spot at that time.

There were four passengers in the car including the driver. The driver along with other passenger fled the scene soon after the accident.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

The law enforcers, however, have seized the private car and brought it to the PS.

Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



