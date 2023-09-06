Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Villagers suffer for risky Dawra Khal Bridge at Morrelganj

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

Villagers suffer for risky Dawra Khal Bridge at Morrelganj

Villagers suffer for risky Dawra Khal Bridge at Morrelganj

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Sept 5: People of 17 villages are suffering from communication disruption due to a risky bridge over Dawra Khal (canal) in Morrelganj Upazila of the district.

The bridge is likely to collapse anytime, causing fatal incidents.

Thousands of people and hundreds of students of different schools, colleges and madrasas at Chingrahkhali Union are used to use this bridge every day.

On one bank of the canal, there are community clinic, Singjourh-Chandipur Government Primary School and other different institutions. On the other bank, there are Zianagar, Khejurtala Bazar, Pattashi Bazar and other important places.
But taking life risk, locals are still using the risky bridge.

Superintendent of a local madrasa Mawlana Abdus Salam said, the canal is of strong current. Students scare to pass over the bridge, and that is why, their attendance has decreased, he added.

Chingrahkhali Union Chairman Ali Akkas Bulu said, the bridge was repaired for several times. He demanded it's re-building and drew attention of the local MP in this regard.

Upazila Engineer Ariful Islam said, the union chairman has informed him the matter. After getting allocation, the bridge will be re-constructed, he added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Workshop on sound awareness held in Panchagarh
Mother, daughter drown in Bhola
Obituary
Four killed in road mishaps in Kishoreganj, Bogura
Villagers suffer for risky Dawra Khal Bridge at Morrelganj
37 govt pry schools at Betagi run without head teachers
Week-long tree fair opens in Satkhira
Five people murdered in five districts


Latest News
Motorcylist killed being crushed under truck in Dinajpur
Afghanistan knocked out after tough fight against Sri Lanka
PM for averting excessive compensation claims in land acquisition
Cylinder blast in fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar: Death toll rises to 5
Govt Primary School Teacher Welfare Trust Bill passed in JS
Govt to set up 2800 MT capacity urea fertilizer factory
Missing elderly man found dead in Chandpur
Fakhrul urges oppositrion parties to take to the street
151 Bangladeshis return home from Libya
Khaled Mahmud appointed team director for World Cup
Most Read News
Co-operatives’ role in marketing agricultural products
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Deputy Attorney General Imran violated discipline: Anisul Huq
Dr Yunus: A mischievous personality in Bangladeshi politics
India go into Super Four smashing Nepal by 10 wickets
Next year's SSC in Feb with full syllabus, HSC in June
Horrific overcrowding in prisons
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Russia won’t renew grain deal until demands met, Putin tells Erdogan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft