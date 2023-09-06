Villagers suffer for risky Dawra Khal Bridge at Morrelganj MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Sept 5: People of 17 villages are suffering from communication disruption due to a risky bridge over Dawra Khal (canal) in Morrelganj Upazila of the district.





The bridge is likely to collapse anytime, causing fatal incidents.







Thousands of people and hundreds of students of different schools, colleges and madrasas at Chingrahkhali Union are used to use this bridge every day.





On one bank of the canal, there are community clinic, Singjourh-Chandipur Government Primary School and other different institutions. On the other bank, there are Zianagar, Khejurtala Bazar, Pattashi Bazar and other important places.

But taking life risk, locals are still using the risky bridge.





Superintendent of a local madrasa Mawlana Abdus Salam said, the canal is of strong current. Students scare to pass over the bridge, and that is why, their attendance has decreased, he added.





Chingrahkhali Union Chairman Ali Akkas Bulu said, the bridge was repaired for several times. He demanded it's re-building and drew attention of the local MP in this regard.





Upazila Engineer Ariful Islam said, the union chairman has informed him the matter. After getting allocation, the bridge will be re-constructed, he added.