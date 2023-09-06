37 govt pry schools at Betagi run without head teachers





There are 129 government primary schools in the upazila. The schools without head teachers are running with acting head teachers. These posts have fallen vacant due to transfer, retirement, death and other reasons.

Acting Primary Education Officer in the upazila Mizanur Rahman confirmed the information.

According to school sources, in the absence of head teachers, academic activities are hampered.

Most noted schools of these 37 are: Bhora Government Primary School, Aliabad Government Primary School, Purba Gabtali Government High School, Buramajumdar Government Primary School, Dakkhin Buramajumdar Government Primary School, Hosnabad Mohammadia Government Primary School, Deshantorkathi MA Khan Primary School, Bibichini Deshantorkathi Government Primary School, Zoupkhali Government Primary School, Karuna Mokamia Government Primary School, Charkhali Government Primary School, Kumrakhali Government Primary School and Basanda Government Primary School.

The remaining 37 posts are running with assistant teachers. Also 72 assistant teacher posts are lying vacant.

Managing Committee President of Zoupkhali Government Primary School Sima Aktar said, "Our school is running with an assistant teacher as acting head teacher. Also one post of assistant teacher is lying vacant. The acting head teacher remains busy with official works. He can't concentrate on teaching."

On condition of anonymity, an acting head teacher said, despite having eligibility of head teacher, many teachers are not promoted as head teachers.

Acting head teacher of Kismat Bholanath Government Primary School Jutika Rani died without being promoted to head teacher, he added. He further said, many others retired while running current charge.

Abdul Mannan, acting head teacher of Purba Karuna Government Primary School and general secretary of Upazila Primary Teacher Association, said, "I was promoted to head teacher after 24 years as assistant teacher. But I am not getting due honour and facilities of head teacher."

Betagi Upazila Primary Education Officer (acting) Md Mizanur Rahman Khan said, a list of head teachers and assistant teachers has been sent to the Department of Primary Education.

These posts will be filled soon, he added.



BETAGI, BARGUNA, Sept 5: A total of 37 government primary schools are running without head teachers in Betagi Upazila of the district.There are 129 government primary schools in the upazila. The schools without head teachers are running with acting head teachers. These posts have fallen vacant due to transfer, retirement, death and other reasons.Acting Primary Education Officer in the upazila Mizanur Rahman confirmed the information.According to school sources, in the absence of head teachers, academic activities are hampered.Most noted schools of these 37 are: Bhora Government Primary School, Aliabad Government Primary School, Purba Gabtali Government High School, Buramajumdar Government Primary School, Dakkhin Buramajumdar Government Primary School, Hosnabad Mohammadia Government Primary School, Deshantorkathi MA Khan Primary School, Bibichini Deshantorkathi Government Primary School, Zoupkhali Government Primary School, Karuna Mokamia Government Primary School, Charkhali Government Primary School, Kumrakhali Government Primary School and Basanda Government Primary School.There are 698 granted posts of assistant teachers in these 129 schools in seven unions and one municipality of Betagi. At present there are 51 head teachers while 41 ones are in current charge.The remaining 37 posts are running with assistant teachers. Also 72 assistant teacher posts are lying vacant.Managing Committee President of Zoupkhali Government Primary School Sima Aktar said, "Our school is running with an assistant teacher as acting head teacher. Also one post of assistant teacher is lying vacant. The acting head teacher remains busy with official works. He can't concentrate on teaching."On condition of anonymity, an acting head teacher said, despite having eligibility of head teacher, many teachers are not promoted as head teachers.Acting head teacher of Kismat Bholanath Government Primary School Jutika Rani died without being promoted to head teacher, he added. He further said, many others retired while running current charge.Abdul Mannan, acting head teacher of Purba Karuna Government Primary School and general secretary of Upazila Primary Teacher Association, said, "I was promoted to head teacher after 24 years as assistant teacher. But I am not getting due honour and facilities of head teacher."Betagi Upazila Primary Education Officer (acting) Md Mizanur Rahman Khan said, a list of head teachers and assistant teachers has been sent to the Department of Primary Education.These posts will be filled soon, he added.