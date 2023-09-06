|
Week-long tree fair opens in Satkhira
SATKHIRA, Sept 5: A week-long tree fair has been inaugurated in the district on Sunday morning.
The fair has been opened under the slogan 'plant trees to fill the country, build a golden Bangladesh, save the environment.'
It was held at Shaheed Abdur Razzak Park.
Satkhira Deputy Commissioner (DC) Humayun Kabir inaugurated the fair.
Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fatema-Tuz-Zohra and other officials were present at the opening function.
More than 50 stalls with various fruits, forest and medicinal plants have taken part in the tree fair.