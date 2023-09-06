Week-long tree fair opens in Satkhira





SATKHIRA, Sept 5: A week-long tree fair has been inaugurated in the district on Sunday morning.The fair has been opened under the slogan 'plant trees to fill the country, build a golden Bangladesh, save the environment.'It was held at Shaheed Abdur Razzak Park.Satkhira Deputy Commissioner (DC) Humayun Kabir inaugurated the fair.Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fatema-Tuz-Zohra and other officials were present at the opening function.Earlier, a colourful rally led by the DC was brought out from Satkhira Government Girls School. The rally ended at Shaheed Abdur Razzak Park.More than 50 stalls with various fruits, forest and medicinal plants have taken part in the tree fair.