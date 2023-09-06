Five people murdered in five districts





NATORE: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was allegedly hacked to death by his opponents in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Osman Gani, 46, a resident of Dangapara Village under Kadimchilan Union in the upazila. He was the general secretary of Ward No. 5 Unit of AL of the union. He was the prime accused in the murder case of former Kadimchilan Union Parishad chairman Abdur Razzak.

Police sources said the opponents hacked Osman Gani to death with sharp knives at his home at around 9:30 am over a previous enmity.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A Bangladeshi national was shot to death allegedly by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along a border under Rowmari Upazila in the district on early Sunday.

The incident took place near Pillar No. 1062-2S along Behular Char border of the upazila at around 12:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Manik Mia, 35, son of Abdul Baten, a resident of Behular Char Village under Showlmar Union.

Local sources said a group of smugglers went near Pillar No. 1062-2S at night to smuggle cattle. At that time, the members of BSF opened fire at them, leaving Manik dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body from Banchar Char area and brought it to Rowmari PS as his associates attempted to bury the body secretly.

Rowmari PS OC Roop Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident.

Lt Col Mashruki, captain of BGB-35, said he learned about the matter, however, he was not sure yet about the killing by the BSF.

BOGURA: A college teacher was allegedly hacked to death by miscreants in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shahjalal Talukder Parvez, 42, son of Mansur Talukder, a resident of Mathail Chapor area in the upazila. He was a lecturer at Kaichar BMT College in the upazila.

Local sources said a group of miscreants indiscriminately hacked Parvez with sharp weapons in Mathail Chapor area at around 11:45 am while he was going to Bogura Town from the house riding on his motorcycle, which left him critically injured.

He was then rescued by the locals and taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura Town, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Shajahanpur PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify and arrest those involved in the killing of the AL leader.

CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A man was stabbed to death over a trivial matter in Chhatak Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The incident took place on the bank of the Surma River in Chhatak Cement Factory Transport area of the upazila at around 3 am.

The deceased was identified as Mozammel Hossain Masum, 43, son of AL leader Mafizur Rahman, a resident of Purba Noarai Village under Chhatak Municipality.

According to local sources, one Hossain Kabir, 27, son of Humayun Kabir of Bagbari area in the municipality, demanded a cigarette from the deceased on the bank of the Surma River at around 3 am. Instead of giving him cigarette, Masum got angry at that time as Hossain Kabir is junior one, and slapped him.

Following this, an altercation took place in between the two, and at one stage of the altercation, Hossain Kabir stabbed Masum on his neck with a sharp knife, and fled away leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chhatak Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Masum to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Masum was declared dead by the on-duty doctor at Sunamganj Sadar Hospital at dawn on Saturday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested the accused Hossain Kabir with the help of the locals.

Chhatak PS Inspector (Investigation) Ariful Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A five-month-old minor girl was killed by her parents' neighbours over a land dispute in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place in Jogania Kandapara area of the upazila at around 4:45 pm.

Deceased Adiba was the daughter of Moichhar Uddin of the village.

Police and local sources said Moichhar Uddin had a longstanding dispute over a piece of land with two sons of late Golapjal Liton and Hamidul of the area.

At around 4:45 pm on Friday, Moichhar Uddin along with his wife Fatema and daughter Adiba went to the disputed land to plant banana saplings on it. At that time, Hamidul's wife Lavli Begum, 30, and mother Hanufa Begum, 65, resisted Moichhar and Fatema. Following this, a quarrel took place between them, where Hamidul also joined later. At one stage of the quarrel, Lavli Begum took Adiba forcibly from the lap of Fatema and threw the child away, which left Adiba seriously injured.

She was then rescued and taken to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the child to Sherpur Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, Adiba succumbed to her injuries in Tinani Bazar area at around 6:05 pm on the way to Sherpur Sadar Hospital.

However, police arrested Lavli Begum and Hanufa Begum in connection with the killing and filing of a murder case with Nalitabari PS is underway in this regard.

Nalitabari PS OC (Investigation) Abdul Latif Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the rest of the accused.



Five people including a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Natore, Kurigram, Bogura, Sunamganj and Sherpur, in three days.NATORE: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was allegedly hacked to death by his opponents in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Osman Gani, 46, a resident of Dangapara Village under Kadimchilan Union in the upazila. He was the general secretary of Ward No. 5 Unit of AL of the union. He was the prime accused in the murder case of former Kadimchilan Union Parishad chairman Abdur Razzak.Police sources said the opponents hacked Osman Gani to death with sharp knives at his home at around 9:30 am over a previous enmity.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalpur Police Station (PS) Ujjal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action is under process in this regard.ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A Bangladeshi national was shot to death allegedly by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along a border under Rowmari Upazila in the district on early Sunday.The incident took place near Pillar No. 1062-2S along Behular Char border of the upazila at around 12:30 am.The deceased was identified as Manik Mia, 35, son of Abdul Baten, a resident of Behular Char Village under Showlmar Union.Local sources said a group of smugglers went near Pillar No. 1062-2S at night to smuggle cattle. At that time, the members of BSF opened fire at them, leaving Manik dead on the spot.On information, police recovered the body from Banchar Char area and brought it to Rowmari PS as his associates attempted to bury the body secretly.Rowmari PS OC Roop Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident.Lt Col Mashruki, captain of BGB-35, said he learned about the matter, however, he was not sure yet about the killing by the BSF.BOGURA: A college teacher was allegedly hacked to death by miscreants in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Shahjalal Talukder Parvez, 42, son of Mansur Talukder, a resident of Mathail Chapor area in the upazila. He was a lecturer at Kaichar BMT College in the upazila.Local sources said a group of miscreants indiscriminately hacked Parvez with sharp weapons in Mathail Chapor area at around 11:45 am while he was going to Bogura Town from the house riding on his motorcycle, which left him critically injured.He was then rescued by the locals and taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura Town, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.Shajahanpur PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify and arrest those involved in the killing of the AL leader.CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A man was stabbed to death over a trivial matter in Chhatak Upazila of the district early Saturday.The incident took place on the bank of the Surma River in Chhatak Cement Factory Transport area of the upazila at around 3 am.The deceased was identified as Mozammel Hossain Masum, 43, son of AL leader Mafizur Rahman, a resident of Purba Noarai Village under Chhatak Municipality.According to local sources, one Hossain Kabir, 27, son of Humayun Kabir of Bagbari area in the municipality, demanded a cigarette from the deceased on the bank of the Surma River at around 3 am. Instead of giving him cigarette, Masum got angry at that time as Hossain Kabir is junior one, and slapped him.Following this, an altercation took place in between the two, and at one stage of the altercation, Hossain Kabir stabbed Masum on his neck with a sharp knife, and fled away leaving him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chhatak Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Masum to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.Later on, Masum was declared dead by the on-duty doctor at Sunamganj Sadar Hospital at dawn on Saturday.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers arrested the accused Hossain Kabir with the help of the locals.Chhatak PS Inspector (Investigation) Ariful Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A five-month-old minor girl was killed by her parents' neighbours over a land dispute in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.The incident took place in Jogania Kandapara area of the upazila at around 4:45 pm.Deceased Adiba was the daughter of Moichhar Uddin of the village.Police and local sources said Moichhar Uddin had a longstanding dispute over a piece of land with two sons of late Golapjal Liton and Hamidul of the area.At around 4:45 pm on Friday, Moichhar Uddin along with his wife Fatema and daughter Adiba went to the disputed land to plant banana saplings on it. At that time, Hamidul's wife Lavli Begum, 30, and mother Hanufa Begum, 65, resisted Moichhar and Fatema. Following this, a quarrel took place between them, where Hamidul also joined later. At one stage of the quarrel, Lavli Begum took Adiba forcibly from the lap of Fatema and threw the child away, which left Adiba seriously injured.She was then rescued and taken to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the child to Sherpur Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.Later on, Adiba succumbed to her injuries in Tinani Bazar area at around 6:05 pm on the way to Sherpur Sadar Hospital.However, police arrested Lavli Begum and Hanufa Begum in connection with the killing and filing of a murder case with Nalitabari PS is underway in this regard.Nalitabari PS OC (Investigation) Abdul Latif Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the rest of the accused.