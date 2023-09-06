2 drug dealers nabbed in Mymensingh





MYMENSINGH, Sept 5: RAB-14 in the district arrested two drug dealers with 67 kilogram (kg) of marijuana in a white private car on Monday.The arrest and recovery of the drug worth about Tk 10 lakh took place in front of Power Development Board, adjacent to Shambhuganj Railway crossing.The arrestees are Md Shahidul Islam Shahid, 43, son of Delwar Hossain of Koira Village under Raiganj Police Station (PS) of Sirajganj District and Md Rashed, son of Mojib Mia of Akhaura Baishar Village under Akhaura PS of Brahmanbaria District. The old private car was seized.In primary interrogation, arrestees admitted their involvement in drug dealing.Later on, RAB authorities handed them over to Kotwali Model PS along with the drugs.