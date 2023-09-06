Video
Home Countryside

3 crushed under train in two dists

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Three persons including uncle, nephew were killed in separate train accidents in two districts- Jashore and Gaibandha on Tuesday and Monday
JASHORE: A man and his nephew died after being run over by a train in the district's Sadar Upazila on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Amirul Islam, 55, a resident of Dhopakhola area of the upazila, and his 16-month-old nephew Md Yusuf, son of Monirul Islam.
Jashore Railway Police (PS) Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman said, the house of the deceased is located next to the Jashore-Benapole railway line. Around 12 pm, baby Yusuf was playing on the railway track. At that time, a Khulna-bound Betna Express train from Benapole ran over Amirul Islam and the baby Yusuf when Amirul Islam was trying to save the child. Amirul died on the spot.
Locals rescued the injured child and took him to Jashore General Hospital where on duty doctor declared him dead.
Later on, the PS police recovered the bodies and sent these to the hospital morgue.
GAIBANDHA: A municipal watchman died after being run over by a train in the district's Sadar Upazila on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Hai, 65, of Purbagopalpur area in the Sadar Upazila.
Locals said, Abdul Hai was crossing rail line in Fulbari area in the evening. At that time, he was run over by a Lalmonirhat-bound local train from Shantahar, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, railway police men recovered the body from the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Gaibandha Railway PS Abdul Matin said, after legal process, the body has been handed over to the family of the deceased.



