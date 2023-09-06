Video
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:30 AM
Countryside

Severe erosion by Teesta continues at Rajarhat

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM, Sept 5: Along with recession of flood water in the Teesta River, severe erosion is occurring in Rajarhat Upazila of the district.

According to local sources, the erosion by the river appeared mainly on August 27 in the locality, embedding croplands.
 
Despite the receding, the river water level was flowing above 25 centimetre of the danger mark on     August 27.

Severe erosion was recorded in different areas of the upazila including Gotiasaam and Char Khitab Khan at Ghorialdanga Union, and Chatura, Ramhori and Kalirhat at Biddananda Union.  

An erosion victim of Khitab Khan Borodorgah area at Ghorialdanga Union Samsul Islam, 55, said, "My house and land went into the bed of Teesta on Sunday. I could have just shifted the house roof. Now I have no land. I lost all things."  

"Since August 27, I have been staying other's house. How long people will allow me to stay?" he added.

He further said, "I have no capacity to purchase land and raise house on it. I am in tension. I am finding no way of survival. Due to erosion after erosion, my forefathers' 80 decimal lands have gone into the river bed."

Locals are passing sleepless night at Rajarhat in fear of erosion.

Rafiqul Islam of Borodorgah Village said, "Our betel nut garden having about 200 trees got devoured. Our family would run on sales of betel nuts. Now there are only 20-25 trees. We have lost house and land. Now we have no place to go. So far, we have got our house broken for three/four times."

Ghorialdanga Union Member Mamun Mia said, "In my Khitab Khan area, about 50 houses were eroded in five/six days. After losing houses and lands, many are staying in others' houses and educational institutions."

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension-Kurigram Biplob Kumar Mohanta said, 2,040 hectares (ha) of Aman Paddy, 98 ha of vegetables, and 16 ha of seedbed were inundated.

The damage cost will be estimated after drying out of the water, he added.

Executive Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB)-Kurigram Md Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the water recession in the Teesta River.

 "We are working to prevent the erosion by dropping geo bags," The WDB official maintained.



