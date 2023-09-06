Video
Wednesday, 6 September, 2023
Foreign News

UN warns Israel that expelling Eritreans en masse unlawful

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, Sept 5: The UN urged Israel Tuesday to refrain from mass deportations of Eritreans following weekend clashes involving asylum seekers, warning it would "contravene international law" and could have dire human consequences.
The United Nations refugee agency said it was "deeply concerned" by the clashes that erupted on Saturday when a demonstration against an Eritrean government event turned violent, injuring over 200 people.
The clashes began when hundreds of anti-government Eritreans came to prevent the event from taking place in Tel Aviv, the commercial centre of Israel.
"UNHCR calls for calm and restraint, and on all parties to refrain from taking any steps that could aggravate the situation further," William Spindler told reporters in Geneva.
While stressing that it was "important to establish accountability" for the events, he warned Israel against taking broad measures against Eritreans in the country.
"Any decision impacting all Eritrean asylum-seekers, or instances of refoulement would contravene international law," he said.
Collective punishment is banned under international law, as is refoulment, or returning someone to a country where they could face torture, cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment.    �AFP



