US envoy Kerry hopes China and US can 'come together' on climate

NAIROBI, Sept 5: US climate envoy John Kerry said Tuesday that he hoped Washington and Beijing "could come together" in the fight against global warming, at a landmark summit in Kenya aimed at promoting Africa's potential as a green powerhouse.

"I do hope that China and the United States, the two largest economies in the world, the two largest emitters in the world, I hope we could come together" on the issue of climate change, Kerry told reporters.

"Our hope is that climate will be recognised for what it is. It is not a bilateral (issue)... It is a universal threat to the planet," he said. �AFP



