Wednesday, 6 September, 2023, 3:29 AM
Home Foreign News

Jill Biden contracts Covid: White House

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

WASHINGTON, Sept 5: US First Lady Jill Biden on Monday tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said. President Joe Biden tested negative.
The 72-year-old first lady is experiencing "only mild symptoms," her office said, and will remain in the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Jill Biden last tested positive for Covid a year ago.
President Biden, 80, was administered a Covid test Monday evening and tested negative, the White House said, adding that he will continue regular testing and monitor for   symptoms.
The United States has been experiencing a rise in Covid cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.     �AFP



