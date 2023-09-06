Jill Biden contracts Covid: White House





The 72-year-old first lady is experiencing "only mild symptoms," her office said, and will remain in the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Jill Biden last tested positive for Covid a year ago.

President Biden, 80, was administered a Covid test Monday evening and tested negative, the White House said, adding that he will continue regular testing and monitor for symptoms.

The United States has been experiencing a rise in Covid cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. �AFP

WASHINGTON, Sept 5: US First Lady Jill Biden on Monday tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said. President Joe Biden tested negative.The 72-year-old first lady is experiencing "only mild symptoms," her office said, and will remain in the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.Jill Biden last tested positive for Covid a year ago.President Biden, 80, was administered a Covid test Monday evening and tested negative, the White House said, adding that he will continue regular testing and monitor for symptoms.The United States has been experiencing a rise in Covid cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. �AFP