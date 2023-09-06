

Sunnydale retains title of boys' event



The school team won its first champion's title in 2017 and continued winning the title in the next two years. Last year, St.



Gregory High School and College won the title after many years. It was the team's fifth men's title in the event. Now the Sunnydale boys retained the title this year beating the defending champion by 26-19 in the final.

In the girls' event, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (VNSC) clinched the 20th trophy as Sunnydale kept the runners-up trophy for the third consecutive time after losing the final to the VNSC by 11-13.



Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza handed over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the prize-giving programme. Sponsor Polar Ice Cream Head of Marketing Abdullah Al Mamun was there as a special guest.

Federation's General Secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor presided over the prize-giving programme.



Earlier, the 28th edition of the School Handball tournament, sponsored by Polar Ice Cream of Dhaka Ice Cream Industries, began on 29 August at the Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka.



A total of 43 metropolis school teams from different Dhaka-based schools participated in the tournament. A total of 24 boys' teams split into eight groups and 19 girls' teams split into six groups played in the tournament.

