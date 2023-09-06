Video
Tigers take on Pakistan in Super-4 starter today

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Tigers take on Pakistan in Super-4 starter today

Tigers take on Pakistan in Super-4 starter today

Bangladesh are going to engage with hosts Pakistan today in the first match of the Super-4 round of the ACC Asia Cup 2023.
The match will commence at 3:30pm (BST) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Bangladesh have both good and bad news ahead of the crucial game today. Najmul Hossain Shanto, the leading scorer of the event so far with 89 against Sri Lanka and 104 runs against Afghanistan, has been ruled out for hamstring injury while experienced opener Liton Das joined with the team, who missed group stage matches for viral fever.
Liton is likely to replace Shanto in the earlier game's playing eleven and is likely to bat at five as they must not be altered the opening stand combining makeshift opener Mehidy Miraz and Naim Sheikh. Shakib Al Hasan can be seen to bat at three again as Tawhid Hridoy may return his old position at four. Mushfiqur Rahim is sure to be seen at six while either of Shamim Patowari and Afif Hossain can be sidelined to add an additional spinning option as Shakib had been quacking in the earlier game as they had five regular bowlers against Afghanistan. Nasum Ahmed therefore, is the possible insertion today.

All the Bangladesh speedsters Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud are impressive so far and are going to serve the team with the ball today as well.

Pakistan, the hosts and one of the title claimants, are all set with inform batters like Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul Haq, skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan Ahmed alongside express bowler like Haris Rauf, who can deliver 150km at random.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are handy Pakistan bowlers will join with quality allrounders like Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf.

The Gaddafi Stadium offers sporting wickets with 252 1st innings average and Bangladesh scored 334 runs in the earlier game here.  The forecast shows a fair dry weather with hot 37 degree temperature and toss winning side may prefer to bat first to score as many runs as they can.



