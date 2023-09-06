Video
Liton joins Tigers' squad, Shanto ruled out

Published : Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh opening batsman Liton Das has made a complete recovery from a bout of viral fever that had prevented him from traveling with the team to Sri Lanka for the tournament opener and will join the squad in Pakistan ahead of the Super Four matches of the Asia Cup, confirmed a BCB media release on Tuesday.

The Tigers ensured qualification for the Super Four stages following the 89-run win over Afghanistan in their last group match in Lahore on Sunday and will take on Pakistan today in the first match of the round.

The National Selection Panel Chairman Minhajul Abedin said, "The Asia Cup squad has a few injury concerns and the team management felt the need for an additional player going into the Super Four. We have received the BCB Medical Team's clearance regarding Litton's health and have decided to send him to Pakistan."

The BCB earlier declared Liton as ruled out of the event and alike Anamul Haque Bijoy named as his replacement. Bijoy however, will remain with the Asia Cup squad. But the biggest blow for Bangladesh is that the most in-form Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out of the event, who is the leading scorer of the event with 193 runs next to his name.

The left-hander, who scored 89 and 104 in the group games against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan respectively, felt some discomfort in his left hamstring during the course of his innings against Afghanistan in Lahore on Sunday. An MRI was performed on Monday on the affected area.

National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said, "The player had complained of hamstring pain during batting and could not field. We had an MRI scan done confirming a muscle tear. As a precaution, Shanto will not take any further part in the tournament and will be returning home to start rehab and prepare for the World Cup."

Bangladesh current squad
Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Das, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy.




